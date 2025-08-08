Moment tube passengers tackle naked man after he removes trousers and flashes young children

Tube passengers tackle naked man who removed trousers and flashed young children. Picture: X / CrimeLdn

By Danielle de Wolfe

The moment passengers tackled and removed a naked man from the a tube train after he removed his trousers and flashed young children has surfaced online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

London Underground passengers can be seen to confront the man after he's seen with his trousers around his ankles and waving his belt around aggressively.

The incident, captured by a fellow passenger on the Hammersmith & City line at around 3.30pm on Thursday, shows the male passenger - who is seen to wear only headphones and a t-shirt, then becoming confrontational.

When challenged on his behaviour at Upton Park station, the man raises his voice, repeatedly shouting: "F*** off”.

Fellow passengers can then be heard to say: “What do you mean f*** off? You need to get off the f***ing train. Now. There are kids on here.”

Read more: Second California wildfire in a week prompts thousands of evacuations

Read more: JD Vance warns Britain risks 'losing free speech' as he shares candid moment with David Lammy during UK holiday

As more commuters begin to gather, the man continues to rant expletives, with a number of concerned passengers glancing at one another as the situation escalates.

However, the incident quickly descends into chaos as violence erupts, with women seen to move further along the carriage as the growing group confronts the man.

The footage then appears to show a flurry of punches and kicks reign down, as the man is pinned against the carriage doors.

Moments later, the man can be seen to be tackled to the ground by the group and detained.

Moments later, the man can be seen to be tackled to the ground by the group and detained. Picture: X / Crime.Ldn

Pinned down with his hands behind his back, as the group then carry him from the train and onto the platform at the next station.

In a statement, British Transport Police (BTS) confirmed they were aware of the incident.

Taking to social media, BTS are currently investigating this incident.

They added: "The man in the video has been detained under the mental health act and is in hospital."