Hunt for man who broke woman's leg at Waterloo station

Police are appealing for a man who broke a woman's leg at Waterloo Station. Picture: BTP

Police are appealing for a man who broke a woman's leg at Waterloo Station.

Just before 11pm on April 10, a man running through the busy South London station ran into a woman who was thrown back into another woman, suffering a broken tibia from the impact.

Detectives investigating the assault at the stationl have today released images.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 494 of 17 April.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

