Watford FC diversity officer who screamed 'go back to your country' at railway staff convicted of assault

A Watford FC diversity officer told railway workers to 'go back to your country, you bloody Indians' during a violent confrontation, a court has heard. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A Watford FC diversity officer told railway workers to 'go back to your country, you bloody Indians' during a violent confrontation, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ebonnie-Rose John-Jules, 23, was the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Championship club's Community Sports & Education Trust.

Read More: Shirley explains how she’s addressing knife crime in her community

Read More: Home Office crackdown on social media adverts for Channel crossings only targets 'small players', experts warn

On May 5, 2024, Ebonnie-Rose was travelling at Southall station with a friend when she got into a row with TfL employee Sasha Da Cunha and her colleague Tom Kakeeto.

Prosecutor Tom Heslop told City of London Magistrates' Court that around 6.30pm, Mr Kakeeto had just finished his shift at the Elizabeth Line station in the west of the capital, and was heading home on his bicycle.

According to MailOnline, Mr Heslop told the court: "He was at the gate when he heard a verbal altercation between the two defendants and his colleague.

Ebonnie-Rose John-Jules, 23, was the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Watford FC's Community Sports & Education Trust. Picture: Alamy

"He asked them to be civil and that attracted them towards him.

"Without provocation John-Jules kicks his bike into him and he grabs hold of her, causing John-Jules to fall over.

"She appears to then remove her earrings and launched into an attack on Mr Kakeeto, punching him to the face."

Mr Heslop continued: "This all occurs within the concourse of the railway station as the two defendants were coming out of the station.

"They are both attacking him, with the majority of the assault carried out by Caruana, but it did begin with John-Jules.

"Comments were made during this by John-Jules towards Ms Da Cunha, including: 'Go back to your country, you bloody Indians.'"

"She also says: 'I will not leave the station until I see him bleeding'".

Prosecutor Tom Heslop told City of London Magistrates' Court that around 6.30pm, Mr Kakeeto had just finished his shift at the Elizabeth Line station in the west of the capital, and was heading home on his bicycle. . Picture: Alamy

John-Jules had initially denied charges of assault and racially-aggravated threatening behaviour, but changed her plea to guilty on the first day of her trial.

The court heard that the defendant had a previous 2022 conviction for threatening behaviour and had only been in her role with Watford FC for weeks before the offence occurred.

She holds a degree in Sports Physical Education and Development from the University of East London and another in International Sports Management from the Global Institute for Sport.

The court heard John-Jules, who graduated from the University of East London with a degree in Sports Physical Education and Development, has a previous conviction in 2022 for threatening behaviour.

John-Jules, of Towers Road, Southall, was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 11 for a pre-sentence report.

Bench chair Paul Brooks told her: "We are going to keep all sentencing options open, including custody."

"You have pleaded guilty to these offences and the most serious one is assault."

Her co-defendant Namoi Caruana, 23, of Hounslow, pleaded guilty to assaulting both Mr Kakeeto and Ms Da Cunha and also damaging the male victim's earpods.

Caruana was sentenced to a twelve-month community order, including 70 hours community service work, up to five days of rehabilitation and a £50 fine.

Caruana was also ordered to pay a total of £120 compensation to Mr Kakeeto; £50 compensation to Ms Da Cunha, as well as £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

"It is a group attack, unprovoked and is sustained for approximately forty-four seconds," Mr Heslop told the court.

"There were some injuries sustained, an injury to Mr Kakeeto's chin although it is not known which defendant inflicted it, but they were acting in concert.

"The comments seemed to have been directed towards Ms Da Cunha."

In his victim impact statement Mr Kakeeto told the court: "During the incident I was scared and fearful. It was a shock to be attacked like that and uncalled for.

"I do not wear my uniform to and from work anymore so I am not recognised and it has knocked my confidence."

Watford FC Community Sports & Education Trust told MailOnline: "Today we have learnt of the incredibly disappointing news of a former employee of the Watford FC Community Sports & Education Trust being convicted of a serious offence.

"We have zero tolerance for any form of discrimination or violence and are proud, in partnership with Watford FC, to be one of only two clubs that currently hold the EFL Gold level of the EDI Code of Conduct and the Advanced Health Check Level of Premier League Equality, Diversity Inclusion Standard.

"The former member of staff failed to disclose the arrest, investigation or proceedings against her as is expected and required in accordance with company policy. Had the Trust been made aware, the member of staff would have been suspended as per company pending the outcome of the police investigation. Once found guilty, the member of staff would have been instantly dismissed for gross misconduct.

"The Community Trust will continue to review its current policy and practices around disclosure of police matters involving employees.

"Finally and wholeheartedly we would like to pass on our sincere thoughts and best wishes to the victim and we hope the sentence imposed by the Court provides reassurance to them and the community as a whole that such behaviour is not and cannot be tolerated in our society."