Harvey Weinstein accuser breaks down in court during retrial and swears at lawyer

3 May 2025, 10:28 | Updated: 3 May 2025, 10:29

Harvey Weinstein Re-Trial On Rape And Sexual Assault Charges Continues
Harvey Weinstein Re-Trial On Rape And Sexual Assault Charges Continues. Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

The production assistant broke down in tears in the witness box, and then shouted and swore at Weinstein’s lawyer during a cross-examination.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman who alleges Harvey Weinstein forced oral sex on her broke down into tears at a retrial of the disgraced media mogul on Friday.

Miriam Hayley, a 48 year old production assistant, was the first of three women giving evidence at the retrial.

Ms Hayley has accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in July 2006 - she alleges the producer invited her to his apartment to “just stop by and say hi”.

She says he then backed her into a bedroom and held her down on a bed, while she cried “no, no - it’s not going to happen”.

“He was the one who raped me, not the other way around,” Ms Hayley told jurors.

“That is for the jury to decide,” Weinstein lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said.

Ms Hayley then began to cry, raising her voice. “No, it’s not for the jury to decide,” she said. “It’s my experience, and he did that to me.”

The Judge then stopped questioning, and dismissed the jury for a short break.

Miriam Haley arrives at court for Harvey Weinstein's sentencing
Miriam Haley arrives at court for Harvey Weinstein's sentencing. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Opening statements start in 'rape' retrial of Harvey Weinstein as court hears disgraced producer used 'unfettered power'

Read More: Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sex crime charge in New York

Ms Bonjean also asked Ms Hayley what she was wearing during the incident, and whether she or Weinstein had removed her clothes.

Weinstein was in attendance for the trial, and watched on as Ms Hayley was cross-examined.

The retrial is taking place after Weinstein’s 2020 conviction was overturned in a court of appeals.

This is the 73 year old media mogul’s third trial in five years. He has pleaded not guilty.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Qadeer Hussain, aged 55, has been sentenced for causing the death of 9-year-old Alice Williams.

Man jailed for dangerous driving after girl, 9, dies in horror collision

A deadly fire broke out near an industrial estate in Gateshead.

Fourteen children arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after boy, 14, dies in Gateshead fire
The scene of one of the collisions in Rochdale

Horror as car ploughs into child and three others, with woman airlifted to hospital amid fears for her life
Coastline of Teignmouth, Devon, England, United Kingdom

Teenager suffers head injuries after being attacked by armed adults in mass brawl on popular beach, as man arrested
Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann's parents pay heartfelt tribute to daughter ahead of 22nd birthday, 18 years after disappearance
A woman has been charged with murder following an alleged fail-to-stop collision in Bournemouth that left a motorcyclist dead.

Woman charged with murder after alleged fail-to-stop crash in Bournemouth that left motorcyclist dead

More UK News

See more More UK News

A Pipe Band passes Buckingham Palace as they take part in an overnight rehearsal for the VE (Victory in Europe) Day 80 procession in central London on May 3

Charles to lead UK in four days of VE Day celebrations on 80th anniversary of Second World War victory
M4 queues build after a collision on Bank Holiday weekend

Bank holiday travel chaos on two major motorways, leaving motorists stranded

A mounted Metropolitan Police officer and his horse from the Metropolitan Police Mounted Branch doing training drills in Green Park, London, UK.

Royal Parks police unit to be 'disbanded' after 150 years despite charity's warning of 'serious consequences'
A school leaders' union has launched legal action against Ofsted over the potential impact of their inspection proposals on the mental health of headteachers and school staff.

School leaders union launches legal action against Ofsted over ‘potentially disastrous’ report card plan
Union Jacks up on the Mall, as preparations are made for the VE day parade on Bank Holiday Monday May 5th, 2025, London, UK

Ukrainian troops to join London procession to celebrate VE Day anniversary

'Beyond stupidity': Daughter of Sir David Amess demands Kneecap personally apologise after 'kill Tory MPs' remarks

Kneecap ‘happy to meet’ Sir David Amess’ daughter after 'kill your local MP' backlash

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News