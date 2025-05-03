Harvey Weinstein accuser breaks down in court during retrial and swears at lawyer

Harvey Weinstein Re-Trial On Rape And Sexual Assault Charges Continues. Picture: Getty

By Rose Morelli

The production assistant broke down in tears in the witness box, and then shouted and swore at Weinstein’s lawyer during a cross-examination.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A woman who alleges Harvey Weinstein forced oral sex on her broke down into tears at a retrial of the disgraced media mogul on Friday.

Miriam Hayley, a 48 year old production assistant, was the first of three women giving evidence at the retrial.

Ms Hayley has accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in July 2006 - she alleges the producer invited her to his apartment to “just stop by and say hi”.

She says he then backed her into a bedroom and held her down on a bed, while she cried “no, no - it’s not going to happen”.

“He was the one who raped me, not the other way around,” Ms Hayley told jurors.

“That is for the jury to decide,” Weinstein lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said.

Ms Hayley then began to cry, raising her voice. “No, it’s not for the jury to decide,” she said. “It’s my experience, and he did that to me.”

The Judge then stopped questioning, and dismissed the jury for a short break.

Miriam Haley arrives at court for Harvey Weinstein's sentencing. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Opening statements start in 'rape' retrial of Harvey Weinstein as court hears disgraced producer used 'unfettered power'

Read More: Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new sex crime charge in New York

Ms Bonjean also asked Ms Hayley what she was wearing during the incident, and whether she or Weinstein had removed her clothes.

Weinstein was in attendance for the trial, and watched on as Ms Hayley was cross-examined.

The retrial is taking place after Weinstein’s 2020 conviction was overturned in a court of appeals.

This is the 73 year old media mogul’s third trial in five years. He has pleaded not guilty.