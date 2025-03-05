Boys, 14 and 16, arrested after 'shocking' viral video shows footrest being thrown at Westfield Stratford shopping centre

The video was filmed on the top floor of Westfield Stratford shopping centre. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Two teenagers have been arrested after a viral video showed a boy throwing a heavy footrest from the top floor of Westfield Stratford shopping centre narrowly missing unsuspecting shoppers below.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Snapchat video shows a teenager picking up and throwing a footrest over the barrier from the top floor outside Bath & Body Works.

The footrest falls, crashing several stories below, almost hitting the escalators and unknowing members of the public.

The thrower and person filming are then heard laughing as they run away from the scene.

A caption across the video reads: "No way bro almost killed someone."

The Met confirmed the boys - 14 and 16 - have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remain in custody.

@MPSNewham have arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy following an incident that saw a heavy seat thrown from the third floor at @westfieldstrat shopping centre on Saturday, 1 March. They have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remain in custody. — Newham MPS | North East BCU (@MPSNewham) March 4, 2025

Stratford MP Uma Kamaran said she was "appalled" by the video.

She said in a statement, "I am appalled by the shocking and distressing videos circulating of an incident in Westfield Stratford which put lives at risk. I have requested an urgent meeting with Newham's Borough Commander on the action they are taking to find the perpetrators, increase visible policing patrols and keep our community safe.

"I have also raised this matter with City Hall and requested another meeting with the Deputy Mayor of London for Policing.

"People need to know that we will take back our town centres from the thieves and the thugs, that offenders will be caught, and that tough action will be taken against crime and antisocial behaviour.

"Stratford is one of the busiest parts of London and Westfield is Europe's largest shopping centre - we cannot allow lawless behaviour and must clamp down on the perpetrators.

"Everyone who lives in and visits Stratford must feel safe and be safe - I will continue to press for this at every level."

My statement on the appalling incident in Westfield Stratford which put lives at risk. pic.twitter.com/RGNUuBoJc0 — Uma Kumaran MP (@Uma_Kumaran) March 4, 2025

'Attempted murder'

The comments under the video - which has more than 5m views - have slammed the youths who threw the seat and laughed along at the near miss incident.

One person said: "If there was a mother and a pram with her baby underneath then no one survives that. It’s attempted murder."

Another said: "That could have killed someone. Surely the police can trace this footage."

Another commented something similar: "People could have easily died."

One TikTok user said: "Worst part about this whole thing is that it weren't even funny..."

Read more: Gene Hackman police admit crucial crime scene error as mystery over star's death deepens

Read more: Murder investigation launched after boy, 16, shot dead in south London as gunman still at large