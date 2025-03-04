'Could've killed someone': Police investigating after viral video shows teen throwing footrest from top floor of shopping centre

4 March 2025, 11:56 | Updated: 4 March 2025, 12:21

Westfield Stratford
The video was filmed on the top floor of Westfield Stratford shopping centre. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Police are investigating after a viral video on social media shows a footrest being thrown from the top floor of Westfield Stratford shopping centre narrowly missing unsuspecting shoppers below.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Snapchat video shows a teenager picking up and throwing a footrest over the barrier from the top floor outside Bath & Body Works.

The footrest falls, crashing several stories below, almost hitting the escalators and unknowing members of the public.

The thrower and person filming are then heard laughing as they run away from the scene.

A caption across the video reads: "No way bro almost killed someone."

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed an investigation into the incident is now underway.

'Narrowly missed'

The full statement, from Inspector Dan Window, from Stratford Neighbourhood Policing Team, reads: “Police are investigating after a heavy seat was thrown over a barrier from the first floor of Westfield shopping centre in Stratford on Saturday, 1 March.

"The seating was reported to have narrowly missed members of the public below, fortunately there were no injuries.

“The matter was reported to police on Saturday, 1 March and enquires continue.”

LBC have also approached Westfield Stratford for comment.

The teen picks up the footrest and throws it over the side of the barrier
The teen picks up the footrest and throws it over the side of the barrier. Picture: Social media

'Attempted murder'

The comments under the video - which has had 4.8million views already - have slammed the youths who threw the seat and laughed along at the near miss incident.

One person said: "If there was a mother and a pram with her baby underneath then no one survives that. It’s attempted murder."

Read more: US tariffs on Canada and Mexico to go ahead as Trump says 'no room left' for negotiation

Read more: Carl Dean, husband of country music superstar Dolly Parton for nearly 60 years, dies aged 82

Another said: "That could have killed someone. Surely the police can trace this footage."

Another commented something similar: "People could have easily died."

One TikTok user said: "Worst part about this whole thing is that it weren't even funny..."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Racing commentator John Hunt raised the alarm after finding his wife Carol, 61, and two daugthers seriously injured at their home in Bushey

Crossbow triple killer ‘raped ex in act of spite’ before murdering family of racing commentator, court hears
Sheffield Crown Court was told during a five-week trial how the girls were sexually assaulted several times a week over a period of six months in the South Yorkshire town.

Two men found guilty of raping teenage girls from children’s home in Rotherham grooming case
The attack took place on Seven Sisters Road

Teenage girls ‘surrounded man, 75, before they pushed, shoved, kicked and punched him to death', court hears
Sophie Evans, mother-of-two, was found dead on July 5 last year at her home in Llanelli.

Man jailed for life for murdering son’s girlfriend after wrongly believing she was scamming him
Paddington Bear statue cut in half.

Two men charged after Paddington Bear statue cut in half and stolen from bench

The word police on a sign on the hood of a white British Vauxhall Police car

Police make 'unsettling discovery' as skeletal human remains found near retail park

More UK News

See more More UK News

The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer while it does more 'due diligence'

Gaza TV show ‘a dagger to the heart of the BBC,’ committee hears

McDonnell Douglas Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle, strike fighter and bomber based at RAF lakenheath, Suffolk UK

US set to house nuclear weapons in Britain for first time in decades - at location 'targeted by Russian drones'
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Europe 'is in an era of re-armament', says Ursula Von Der Leyen announcing 800 billion euro boost to defence spending
SPAIN-ACCIDENT

Brits among 51 injured after buses collide in Barcelona

The ancient neolithic monument of Stonehenge near Amesbury

Britons - including ones who built Stonehenge - ‘were mostly black 5,000 years ago,’ study suggests
The BBC has pulled the documentary from iPlayer.

Ofcom shares 'ongoing concern' over BBC's controversial Gaza show and warns it may intervene in investigation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News