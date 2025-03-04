'Could've killed someone': Police investigating after viral video shows teen throwing footrest from top floor of shopping centre

The video was filmed on the top floor of Westfield Stratford shopping centre. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Police are investigating after a viral video on social media shows a footrest being thrown from the top floor of Westfield Stratford shopping centre narrowly missing unsuspecting shoppers below.

The Snapchat video shows a teenager picking up and throwing a footrest over the barrier from the top floor outside Bath & Body Works.

The footrest falls, crashing several stories below, almost hitting the escalators and unknowing members of the public.

The thrower and person filming are then heard laughing as they run away from the scene.

A caption across the video reads: "No way bro almost killed someone."

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed an investigation into the incident is now underway.

Someone threw a footrest from the top floor in Stratford Westfield shopping center. pic.twitter.com/Fh46M34CfS — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) March 3, 2025

'Narrowly missed'

The full statement, from Inspector Dan Window, from Stratford Neighbourhood Policing Team, reads: “Police are investigating after a heavy seat was thrown over a barrier from the first floor of Westfield shopping centre in Stratford on Saturday, 1 March.

"The seating was reported to have narrowly missed members of the public below, fortunately there were no injuries.

“The matter was reported to police on Saturday, 1 March and enquires continue.”

LBC have also approached Westfield Stratford for comment.

The teen picks up the footrest and throws it over the side of the barrier. Picture: Social media

'Attempted murder'

The comments under the video - which has had 4.8million views already - have slammed the youths who threw the seat and laughed along at the near miss incident.

One person said: "If there was a mother and a pram with her baby underneath then no one survives that. It’s attempted murder."

Another said: "That could have killed someone. Surely the police can trace this footage."

Another commented something similar: "People could have easily died."

One TikTok user said: "Worst part about this whole thing is that it weren't even funny..."