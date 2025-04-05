Wife of Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana ‘robbed of £62K handbag and Rolex’

She was reportedly robbed outside an Italian restaurant in Cheshire. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

The wife of Manchester United goalkeerper Andrew Onana was reportedly robbed of her £62,000 Hermes Birkin bag and a Rolex watch.

Melanie Kamayou, a model, was targeted outside a restaurant in Cheshire last month.

She was in the car park of an Italian restaurant in Alderley Edge, when she was robbed.

Liam Ross, 25, from Bradford, has been charged over the robbery, the Daily Mail reports.

He appeared before magistrates on Friday and is due back at crown court in May.

The £62,000 Hermes Birkin bag is one of the world’s most sought after fashion accessories.

Some can fetch up to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Ms Kamayou is known for her glamorous lifestyle and is often seen on social media posing with branded handbags alongside Cameroon international Onana.

He has made 92 appearances for United since joining from Inter Milan.

He has been the first-choice goalkeeper under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.