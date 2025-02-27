Woman, 19, dies in 'XL Bully' attack at Bristol flat

The woman was attacked at a property on Cobhorn Drive in Bristol. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

A woman has died in a dog attack at a flat in Bristol, police have said.

Two people have been arrested following the attack at about 7pm yesterday at the property in Cobhorn Drive, south Bristol.

Police and ambulance crews raced to the flat but despite their efforts the 19-year-old victim died at the scene.

Police said the dog was sedated and seized.

Initial reports suggested the animal may be a banned XL Bully, but further tests were needed.

Neighbourhood Inspector Terry Murphy said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of the young woman who’s tragically died as a result of yesterday evening’s incident. They have been updated and will be supported by a family liaison officer.

“I’d also like to thank the officers and paramedics who attended yesterday evening and tried to save her life. Support is in place for them.

“A full investigation is now well underway to establish the full circumstances of the events that led to her death.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days, including neighbourhood officers, and if you have any concerns please do speak to them.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and give reference number 5225051097, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.