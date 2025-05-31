Woman in her 20s stabbed to death in 'tragic' incident in Croydon as man arrested on suspicion of murder

31 May 2025, 18:01

By Shannon Cook

A woman in her 20s died at the scene in Croydon - as man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services were called to Frith Road, Croydon, just after 9am on Saturday and treated two injured people at the scene.

A woman in her 20s died at the scene.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital.

The Met Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched and detectives are in the initial stages of finding out what happened.

Emergency services were called to Frith Road, Croydon, just after 9am on Saturday and treated two injured people at the scene. Picture: Google Street View

The Met said: "A scene is currently in place near to the location and those in the area can expect to see a police presence throughout the weekend."

Superintendent Mitch Carr, who leads local policing in Croydon, said: “This is a tragic incident where a young woman has lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones.

“I especially want to thank the members of the public, including a teenage boy, who bravely tried to help the victim.

“We believe that this was an isolated incident, but understand that this news will shock the local community. Officers will remain in the area over the coming days and we would ask anyone who has concerns to speak with them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference 2240/31MAY.

x

Aziz Ziriat had been hiking in the Dolomites with his friend.

