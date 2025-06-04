Mother-of-one, 21, becomes latest Brit arrested for drug smuggling as she's held in Munich returning from Thailand

4 June 2025, 08:23 | Updated: 4 June 2025, 08:42

Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after allegedly being caught smuggling cannabis.
Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after allegedly being caught smuggling cannabis. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

A British woman has been arrested in Germany for allegedly smuggling cannabis from Thailand.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cameron Bradford, 21, from Knebworth, Hertfordshire, was detained by customs officers in Munich Airport on April 21 as she went to collect her luggage.

She faces at least four months in a German prison while authorities investigate the source of the drugs.

Her arrest is the latest in a string of cases where Brits have been detained abroad in connection with drug smuggling.

She reportedly raised eyebrows after changing her flight last minute as she was originally meant to fly via Singapore to London Heathrow, according to The Sun.

Read more: Gang leaders who force children to smuggle drugs in their bodies face 10 years in prison under new law

Read more: Three Brits face death penalty for 'smuggling nearly 1kg of cocaine in Angel Delight sachets' into Bali

Cameron was on her way back from Thailand when she was detained by German police.
Cameron was on her way back from Thailand when she was detained by German police. Picture: Social media

Her family grew concerns when she failed to return home on her Heathrow bound flight, filing a missing person report before being alerted to the news she was detained in Germany.

Chief prosecutor Anne Leiding of the Munich Public Prosecutor's Office said: "We can confirm that we are conducting proceedings in this matter.

"The defendant is still in custody."

She has yet to be charged, with and a trial date yet to be be issued by the prosecution as the police probe continues.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting a British woman who is detained in Germany and are in contact with her family and the local authorities."

It comes as three Brits face the death penalty in Indonesia for allegedly smuggling almost 1kg into Bali.

Jonathan Christopher Collyer, 28, and Lisa Ellen Stocker, 29, were arrested in February after customs officers spotted suspicious food items in their luggage during X-ray scans.

Up to 10 sachets of Angel Delight powdered dessert mix were discovered in Collyer's luggage, a lab test later revealed.Seven similar sachets were found in his Stocker's suitcase with 993.56 grams of cocaine.

That's reportedly worth an estimated six billion rupiah (£272,000), prosecutors told the District Court in the regional capital Denpasar.

Phineas Ambrose Float, 31, was arrested two days later and is facing a separate trial.

Meanwhile, Charlotte May Lee, 21, is facing up to 25 years in jail after allegedly being caught with £1.2 million worth of cannabis.

After her arrest in Colombo earlier this month, Ms Lee, from Coulsdon, south London, teared up at a court in the Sri Lankan capital, according to The Sun.

