Woman, 25, killed and two others 'seriously injured' after 'drug driver' hits family outside leisure centre

13 April 2025, 14:22

Police crime scene tape UK
Police crime scene tape UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 25-year-old woman has been killed and two other members of her family are seriously injured after a car hit pedestrians outside a leisure centre.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The incident outside Crawley Leisure Park in West Sussex involved a grey BMW 3 Series and it occurred at about 8.36pm on Saturday, Sussex Police said.

The deceased woman’s 12-year-old sister and their cousin, a 19-year-old woman, were taken to hospital and are being treated for their injuries.

All of the pedestrians are from the local area.

A 33-year-old man from Crawley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs, and remains in police custody.

Read more: Musk 'trying to encourage' Farage with tweet calling for new Reform UK leader

Read more: Nationalisation of British Steel 'likely outcome' as Business Secretary admits he 'wouldn't have appointed Chinese firm'

Crawley Leisure Park
Crawley Leisure Park. Picture: Google

Chief Inspector James Davidson said: “Our thoughts are with the victims’ family at this difficult time and we ask that the public respect their right to privacy.

“I’d like to reassure the community that we swiftly arrested a suspect in connection with this tragic incident, and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances.“

The collision occurred in London Road, Crawley, immediately outside the leisure park.

“This is a well populated area and we are urging anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant mobile, dashcam or CCTV footage to please come forward.”

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby bombshell as new memo from sole medical witness threatens to blow prosecution's case wide open
Hashem Abedi is being held at HMP Frankland

Counter-terror police investigate after Manchester Arena terrorist seriously injures prison officers
Three prison officers rushed to hospital after Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'

Three prison officers rushed to hospital after Manchester Arena terrorist 'threw scalding oil and stabbed them'
Michael Keating, 56; his brother Matthew, 49; Tanvir Hussain, 46; and Pierre Labelle, 48, were sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday after an investigation by the NCA revealed they were behind a failed attempt to smuggle 97kg of cocaine into the UK.

Drug traffickers caught hidding £8million worth of cocaine inside foie gras

Four men have been jailed for their part in the "callous and shocking" killing in Newham, east London

'Cold-blooded' killers jailed after stabbing drug dealer through taxi window in 'shocking' attack
Lewis Stone, a retired butcher, was on holiday in Borth, Mid Wales, when he was repeatedly stabbed

'Beginning of nightmare' for family of man killed by psychiatric patient in stabbing - as attacker to be allowed leave

More UK News

See more More UK News

Emergency services at the scene on John Street in Worksop, after a major incident has been declared and homes evacuated following an explosion at a terraced property in Nottinghamshire. Picture date: Sunday April 13, 2025.

One man confirmed dead following Nottinghamshire house explosion - as street remains cordoned off
The house has been destroyed

Major incident declared after house destroyed in Nottinghamshire explosion, with neighbours evacuated
Shock as house destroyed in explosion in Nottinghamshire, with neighbours evacuated

Shock as house destroyed in explosion in Nottinghamshire, with neighbours evacuated

A plane crashed in Whitecliff Holiday Park

Horror as plane explodes into flames after crashing in British holiday park

British Steel plant in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, as members of parliament debate draft legislation giving the Government 'the power to direct steel companies in England' to protect British Steel'. Picture date: Saturday April 12, 2025.

Police called to British Steel plant after Scunthorpe workers prevent Chinese executives entering premises
Police appeal for information after man’s body found in Birmingham canal

Police appeal for information after man’s body found in Birmingham canal

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News