Woman, 47, dies after ‘assault’ inside her home as two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Leanne Williams, 47, was found dead by police at her home in Swansea. Picture: South Wales Police

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at her home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The body of Leanne Williams, 47, was found by police at around 2pm on Thursday at her address in Gomer Road, Swansea.

Police said Leanne had suffered ‘serious injuries’ inconsistent with an assault.

Two men have been arrested as part of the investigation and are currently in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea said: “This tragic news has come as shock to the local community and of course is devastating for her family who we are supporting. We have a team of officers working around the clock on this investigation and I can confirm that we have two men in police custody. At this time we aren’t looking for anybody else.

Read more: Four-year-old girl dies in Manchester house fire, and woman arrested on suspicion of arson

Read more: Pope Francis 'thankful for support of all God's people' but remains too unwell for public appearance in hospital

“We are piecing together Leanne’s last known movements from 6pm on Monday, February 24, to 2.20pm the following Thursday when she was found by officers.

“Anyone who lives in or who has travelled through Gomer Road or surrounding areas during this time are asked to check their private CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may be relevant. It doesn’t matter how insignificant it may seem. We particularly want to hear from people who knew Leanne and who have not yet spoken with officers.”

A police cordon remains in place at the address on Gomer Road.