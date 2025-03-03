Woman, 47, dies after ‘assault’ inside her home as two men arrested on suspicion of murder

3 March 2025, 08:37

Leanne Williams, 47, was found dead by police at her home in Swansea
Leanne Williams, 47, was found dead by police at her home in Swansea. Picture: South Wales Police

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at her home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The body of Leanne Williams, 47, was found by police at around 2pm on Thursday at her address in Gomer Road, Swansea.

Police said Leanne had suffered ‘serious injuries’ inconsistent with an assault.

Two men have been arrested as part of the investigation and are currently in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea said: “This tragic news has come as shock to the local community and of course is devastating for her family who we are supporting. We have a team of officers working around the clock on this investigation and I can confirm that we have two men in police custody. At this time we aren’t looking for anybody else.

Read more: Four-year-old girl dies in Manchester house fire, and woman arrested on suspicion of arson

Read more: Pope Francis 'thankful for support of all God's people' but remains too unwell for public appearance in hospital

“We are piecing together Leanne’s last known movements from 6pm on Monday, February 24, to 2.20pm the following Thursday when she was found by officers.

“Anyone who lives in or who has travelled through Gomer Road or surrounding areas during this time are asked to check their private CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may be relevant. It doesn’t matter how insignificant it may seem. We particularly want to hear from people who knew Leanne and who have not yet spoken with officers.”

A police cordon remains in place at the address on Gomer Road.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Paddington Bear statue cut in half.

Two arrested after Paddington Bear statue cut in half and stolen from bench

The Watch House pub, Lewisham.

Murder arrest made following death of man, 63, in Lewisham after pub disturbance

Gateshead Close, Manchester.

Four-year-old girl dies in Manchester house fire, and woman arrested on suspicion of arson

Chef Claudia Lawrence vanished in 2009 in North Yorkshire

Missing chef Claudia Lawrence was 'murdered and fed to pigs', woman claims - and says she has proof
Former Runcorn and Helsby MP Mike Amesbury (centre) leaving Chester Crown Court

'He could have killed me': Victim of attack by disgraced Mike Amesbury breaks silence after MP walks free
Seven Sisters Road

Three teenage girls charged with manslaughter after Bolivian man, 75, killed in north London

More UK News

See more More UK News

Cardiff, Wales, UK - 17 February 2025: Ambulances waiting outside the accident and emergency department of The Heath Hospital near Cardiff city centre

Private hospitals threaten to refuse NHS patients as Labour's plan to cut waiting lists hits wall in row over costs
Britain and France are proposing a one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine

'One-month truce' proposed for Ukraine to protect air, sea and energy targets from Russian attack
Peace talks between the US and Ukraine at the White House descended into chaos

Zelenskyy prepared to return to US for 'constructive dialogue' after peace talks descend into chaos at White House
Chancellor And Defence Sec. Meet Ukrainian Troops Training In Norfolk

Small businesses to benefit from defence spending increase in boost for Armed Forces supply chain
Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Hollywood's A-list stun on the Oscars red carpet

President Trump Departs White House For Florida

Petition opposing Trump's UK visit creeps toward 150,000 signatures

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News