Woman, 66, appears in court charged with manslaughter of five-year-old who died after scalding bath

19 February 2025, 13:49

Janice Nix, 66, was charged with manslaughter in connection with death of five-year-old Andrea Bernard in 1978
Janice Nix, 66, was charged with manslaughter in connection with death of five-year-old Andrea Bernard in 1978. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A 66-year-old woman has appeared in court accused of killing a child by scalding her in a hot bath in 1978.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Janice Nix was charged on Tuesday over the death of five-year-old Andrea Bernard, who was taken to hospital after she suffered burns in Thornton Heath, south London, on June 6 1978, the Metropolitan Police said.

Andrea was treated at a hospital in Croydon before being transferred to a specialist burns unit in East Grinstead, West Sussex, but died from her injuries on July 13 that year.

The defendant, of Rodenhurst Road, Clapham, south-west London, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Read more: BBC blasted for 'blindly spouting propaganda' over claims Gaza documentary features Hamas leader's son

Read more: Trump is living in a ‘disinformation space’, says Zelenskyy as he hits back at US for ‘helping’ Putin 'come out of isolation'

The court heard that on June 6 1978, Andrea had been forced into a very hot bath which scalded 50% of her body.

Nix is also accused of cruelty to Andrea's brother Desmond Bernard between October 1 1975 and June 6 1978, when he was eight.

The defendant was aged between 16 and 19 at the time of the alleged incidents.

At the short hearing, the 66-year-old spoke only to confirm her name, age and address.

Nix wore a navy blue hoodie in the dock and was read the charges against her.

The Metropolitan Police said the force launched an investigation into Andrea's death in September 2022.

The court heard the incident was reported to police at that time by Mr Bernard, who is now an adult.

Nix was freed on bail with conditions including to surrender her passports and not to travel to any international travel hubs.

She is set to appear at Isleworth Crown Court on March 19.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Hackney.

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after 20-year-old dies in east London stabbing

Examples of 'zombie knives' at a secure police location in Birmingham. Underage teenagers buying knives online remains 'a really concerning picture' for police, with illegal dealers selling weapons via social media.

Labour announces crackdown on online knife sellers as weapons 'easier for young people to buy than paracetamol'
£60 Million Worth of Watches Stolen in Britain Last Year Amid Rising Global Watch Crime

UK faces surge in luxury watch theft as stolen timepieces top £1.6 billion with £60 million taken in Britain last year alone
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 18, 2025

ASAP Rocky embraces Rihanna as US rapper found not guilty of firing gun at former friend

Kitchen knives on a magnetic bar holder on the wall

Round-edged blades safer alternatives than sharp-pointed kitchen knives, research shows - in bid to tackle knife crime
Lydia Mugambe

United Nations judge forced woman to work as slave after tricking her to come to UK, court hears

More UK News

See more More UK News

Chengdu, Sichuan, China.

Chinese tourist village slammed for using fake snow to draw in visitors

Former Chief Whip Simon Hart has revealed details of a call from a Tory MP who asked to be saved from a brothel.

Former Chief Whip shares desperate call from Tory MP who 'needed saving from brothel with KGB agent and CCTV'
Tesco app and website.

Tesco app and website reporting issues, leaving customers unable to do online shopping

A graphic depiction of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, the two documentary makers behind the project are now facing criticism over the children featured.

BBC has 'serious questions to answer' over claims Gaza documentary features Hamas leader's son, says Jon Sopel
Charlotte Peet has gone missing in Brazil.

Father of Brit journalist missing in Brazil breaks silence as he reveals moment daughter's 'trail went cold'
Jack Bennett pleaded guilty to sending malicious communications to the mayor of London and the Birmingham Yardley MP

Man jailed for sending malicious messages to Sir Sadiq Khan and Jess Phillips was 'radicalised online,' Mayor tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News