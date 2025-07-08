Woman, 69, 'attacked by two XL Bullies and another dog' airlifted to hospital as man, 76, charged

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after being attacked by two XL Bullies and another dog. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A woman suffered serious injuries after being mauled by two XL Bullies and another dog attack in Scotland, with a man charged over the incident.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The victim, 69, was airlifted to hospital after the horror incident in Shindale, Invershin, at around 1.40pm on Tuesday.

She was treated at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and her current condition is unknown.

Two of the hounds are XL Bullies, both of which are registered and legally owned.

The third dog was also a legal breed.

Police say a 76-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attack.

Read more: 'Hero' sniffer dog Bruno killed by sausages filled with nails

Read more: Teen airlifted to hospital after being 'seriously injured' in shark attack at popular beach



Raigmore Hospital. Picture: PA

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 1.40pm on Tuesday, 8 July, 2025, we received a report of a woman having been injured by three dogs in Shindale, Invershin.

"Emergency services attended, and the 69-year-old woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance with what are described as serious injuries.

"A 76-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesperson for the Scottish Air Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 1.27pm to attend an incident in Invershin, Lairg.

"We dispatched one ambulance, two GPs, and an air ambulance to the scene. We transported one patient to Raigmore Hospital by air ambulance."

It’s a criminal offence to own or possess an XL Bully dog in England and Wales unless you have a valid Certificate of Exemption.

The law also prevents you from selling, abandoning an XL Bully dog or let it stray, or giving one away in England and Wales.

You are also unable to breed or breed from an XL Bully dog, or have an XL Bully in public without a lead and muzzle in these nations.