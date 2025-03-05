Woman, 39, admits manslaughter deaths of four paddleboarders during tour on 'hazardous' river

Woman admits gross negligence manslaughter after deaths of four paddleboarders during Pembrokeshire tour. Picture: Alamy / CPS

By Danielle de Wolfe

The owner of a paddleboard company has pleaded guilty to gross negligence manslaughter following the deaths of four clients in Pembrokeshire.

The four individuals, Paul O’Dwyer, 42, Andrea Powell, 41, Morgan Rogers, 24, and Nicola Wheatley, 40, died during the organised tour of Haverfordwest Town Weir run by the Salty Dog Co Ltd. in October of 2021.

The victims were part of a Stand Up Paddle (SUP) paddleboarding tour, with company director Nerys Lloyd leading the group alongside fellow instructor Mr O’Dwyer, who was killed.

On Wednesday, Ms Lloyd, 39, of Aberavon, Port Tolbert, the company's owner, admitted gross negligence manslaughter, also pleading guilty to a Health and Safety at Work Act offence during an appearance at Swansea Crown Court.

The court heard how heavy flooding and severe weather warnings had been in place at the time of the tragic incident.

No written risk assessment had been carried out prior to the group's departure.

Pembrokeshire county council buildings and the river Cleddau Haverfordwest Wales. Picture: Alamy

The fast-flowing river had left the weir in an extremely hazardous condition, with three members of the group dragged over the weir and pulled under water at its base where they became trapped.

Instructor Mr O’Dwyer, who initially exited the river safely, was forced to re-enter the water in an attempt to rescue his clients, but was immediately dragged over the top before also become trapped.

It's believed all four victims died as a result of drowning.

Paul O’Dwyer died during the organised tour of Haverfordwest Town Weir run by the Salty Dog Co Ltd. in October of 2021. Picture: CPS

An expert concluded that the tour should not have taken place while encompassing the weir and that Lloyd did not have a suitable qualification, and her planning and supervision was inadequate.

Lisa Rose, Specialist Prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division, said: “This was an avoidable tragedy. Despite going to check the state of the river before departing on the tour, Nerys Lloyd failed to inspect the weir.

Morgan Rogers died during the organised tour of Haverfordwest Town Weir run by the Salty Dog Co Ltd. in October of 2021. Picture: CPS Handout

“The majority of participants had limited experience, and Lloyd was not qualified to take paddleboarders out in such hazardous conditions.

“There was no safety briefing or formal risk assessments, and the participants were not advised that they would be traversing a weir or instructed on options to get out of the water.

“Final decisions to continue with the event were Lloyd’s decision, and as a result she held complete and entire responsibility.

“I hope these convictions provide some sense of justice for those affected and our thoughts remain with the families and friends of the victims at this time.”