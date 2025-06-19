Woman, 66, arrested on suspicion of killing film director in 'Rolex murder'

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home. Picture: Met Police

By Alice Padgett

A woman has been arrested after a 69-year-old was murdered in her London home and a diamond-encrusted Rolex was reported missing from the property.

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home at 6pm on Friday, June 13.

A 66-year-old woman is now in custody, arrested on suspicion of murder, after police admitted the death could be linked to the diamond-encrusted watch.

Ms Abbot, known professionally as Sarah Steinberg, had previously worked in the creative industries and was a popular member of her community.

She would often walk her Corgi dog around the north London area, including on June 10, the last day she was seen.

Police are desperately trying to find the missing Rolex. Picture: Met Police

Detective Inspector Barry Hart said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the victim's loved ones who are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

"We thank the local community for their patience as we continue to investigate this shocking crime. This arrest marks a significant step forward. There are several lines of enquiry ongoing, and we are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of this incident.

"Locals can expect to see an increased police presence in the area while we conduct our enquires."

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads policing in Camden, previously said: “We are working closely with our colleagues in the homicide team to establish exactly what happened and it’s incredibly important that we hear from anyone who may have knowledge about how this awful death occurred.

Police at the scene at Mornington Place, Camden, north London where 69-year-old Jennifer Abbott was found stabbed in her home. Picture: Alamy

“Were you out in Camden on Friday? Perhaps you had been coming home from work, or at an event nearby? Did you see or hear anything around Mornington Place that struck you as being unusual?

“Someone must have seen or heard something and no piece of information is too small. It could be the crucial clue that leads us to identify Jennifer’s murderer.

"Extra patrols continue in the area while my officers remain at the crime scene. I would urge anyone who has any information, or who may be worried, to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, giving the reference 6470/13JUN.