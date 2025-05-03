Woman charged with murder after alleged fail-to-stop crash in Bournemouth that left motorcyclist dead

A woman has been charged with murder following an alleged fail-to-stop collision in Bournemouth that left a motorcyclist dead. Picture: Google Maps

By Josef Al Shemary

A woman has been charged with murder following an alleged fail-to-stop collision in Bournemouth that left a motorcyclist dead.

Major Crime Investigation detectives charged 36-year-old Bournemouth woman Zoe Treadwell on Friday, over the April death of motorcyclist Joey Johnstone.

She is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Saturday, May 3.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Moore Avenue at around 2am on Wednesday, April 9, where 28-year-old Mr Johnstone was allegedly struck and killed by a black Range Rover that then left the area.

Mr Johnstone, also from Bournemouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two 17-year-old boys were also arrested in April and later released on police bail while enquiries into their involvement continue.

A 39-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, Dorset police said. He was released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and loved ones of Joey Johnstone, and we are continuing to keep them updated with the latest developments in our investigation.

"This matter will now be the subject of court proceedings, and we would urge members of the public to refrain from speculation or commentary relating to this case, including online or on social media, as it is vital that the justice process is allowed to follow its course without prejudice.

"Local officers continue to carry out regular reassurance patrols in the area and can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns."