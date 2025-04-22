Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann pleads not guilty to stalking parents of missing girl

22 April 2025, 12:12 | Updated: 22 April 2025, 12:37

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest
Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest. Picture: gogetfunding

By Josef Al Shemary

A Polish woman who claimed to be missing Madeleine McCann has pleaded not guilty to stalking following her arrest at Bristol Airport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Julia Wandel, 23, also known as Julia Wandelt, was arrested after touching down in the UK on Wednesday, Leicestershire Police have confirmed.

She was charged with four counts of stalking by police and has been remanded in custody.

Ms Wandel of Lubin, Poland, became an internet sensation in February 2023 after posting under the account name '@IAmMadeleineMcCann' claiming to be the missing daughter of Kate and Gerry McCann.

She has been remanded back in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Crown Court on 2 October, as her trial continues.

Another woman, believed to be in her 60s - and whom Ms Wandel associated with in the UK, was also arrested by the force on suspicion of stalking.

A Polish woman claiming to be missing girl Madeleine McCann has been arrested on arrival to the UK
A Polish woman claiming to be missing girl Madeleine McCann has been arrested on arrival to the UK. Picture: Social media

Two counts relate to offences alleged to have taken place between May 2 2024 and February 15 2025.

A third count relates to a further offence that occured between January 3 2024 and April 21 2024.

Read more: Doctors who change gender have wrongdoing 'erased' from public record, GMC admits

Read more: Britain wants to be part of 'second American revolution', Liz Truss claims at right-wing conference in Washington

The fourth count of stalking relates to events that took place between November 27 2024 and December 29 2024.

Ms Wandelt had flown in from Wroclaw in Poland and was due to meet a friend who lives in Cardiff - the second woman arrested on suspicion of stalking.

It follows Ms Wandelt's spokesman confirming that she had been arrested on suspicion of stalking Madeleine's parents, Kate and Gerry McCann.

Recently, Ms Wendelt released her latest set of DNA test results - which she claims show she is biologically related to the toddler's father Gerry McCann.

She claimed a "world expert" has compared her DNA to the crime scene following Madeleine’s disappearance.

Kate and Gerry McCann
Kate and Gerry McCann. Picture: Getty

Wandelt's representative, Surjit Singh Clair, confirmed news of the arrest to LBC earlier this week, saying: "I'm trying to find out what's happened but it appears Julia has been arrested at Bristol Airport this evening just after she got off the plane."

"The police have reportedly arrested her on an allegation of stalking and harassing the McCanns.

Ms Wandel will appear Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

She has previously alleged the extensive tests undertaken alongside the DNA results compared eyes, teeth and voice with the toddler, who went missing from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on May 3, 2007, aged just three.

Wandelt claims her source, who she hasn’t named, believes the genetic evidence "strongly supports that Gerry McCann could be Julia Wandelt’s biological father".

The source reportedly said her DNA is a ‘perfect match’ to samples taken from the scene of Madeleine’s disappearance.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

South Yorkshire Police responded to calls from Almond Avenue, in Armthorpe, Doncaster, shortly after 11.30pm on Easter Sunday

Two women rushed to hospital after shots fired by intruder in 'targeted attack', with gunman still at large
Mother-of-three Suzanne Cherry, 62, of Aldridge, Walsall, died in hospital after she was hit at 10.25am on Friday April 11, West Midlands Police said.

Three men charged following death of 'beautiful wife' killed on golf course as van driver attempted to flee police
A police van at the scene on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.

Man charged with murder after woman, 45, stabbed to death in north London

Det Sgt Lee Jamieson, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a disgraceful act of vandalism which shows a complete lack of respect and which has left the church and its parishioners understandably extremely upset, especially given the time of year.

Archbishop of York speaks out after church and gravestones vandalised in Good Friday ‘hate crime’
The Taser Stun Gun Demonstration

Prison officers call for use of electric stun guns

A police van at the scene on Ayley Croft in Enfield, after a male was found with stab wounds, despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.

Murder investigation launched after woman, 45, stabbed to death in north London

More UK News

See more More UK News

UK firms

UK firms put the brakes on investment plans post tariffs, survey finds

A performer in costume speaks to a police officer during the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival

Fears Notting Hill Carnival could turn into Hillsborough-style 'mass casualty event'

Amelie said she deactivated her Only Fans account, but the image resurfaced when she relaunched her profile this year.

'Brazen' NHS worker took Only Fans picture in hospital morgue

Commodore James Blackmore RN, Commander Carrier Strike Group, onboard HMS Prince of Wales docked at HM Naval Base Portsmouth, as they prepare the carrier

UK aircraft carrier to set off on eight-month Pacific voyage to send 'powerful message' amid China tensions
People paying for parking in a car park at a pay and display ticket machine.

'Thousands of drivers wrongly hit with parking tickets' - with machines 'set up to trap you', campaigners claim
Ella Wild posted the video to her Instagram

Moment angry shopper smashes megaphone of vegan activists berating customers for buying Easter lamb

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News