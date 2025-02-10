Woman, 36, found dead after man seen trying to force his way into flat in west London

A man was seen trying to force his way into a flat on Coulter Road, Hammersmith. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A woman has been found dead after a man was seen trying to force his way into a flat in west London.

The 36-year-old woman was discovered with a head injury in the flat in Coulter Road, Hammersmith, just before 10.15pm on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to the building after reports that a man was trying to force his way in, and they found her body.

Her family has not yet been told and formal identification has not yet taken place.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Picture: Alamy

Ellie Scot, 22, has lived in the area for 20 years called the death "shocking".

She said the area is "quite peaceful", and added: "there's never any trouble around here".

Another woman who lives nearby, and did not want to be named, said she had seen blue lights on Sunday evening.

"It's really unfortunate," she said. "I've been a bit shaken up since I heard."

A local resident called the death "shocking". Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Ollie Stride said: "We are saddened to hear about the loss of this young woman and are working to ensure that her family are informed and supported by specialist officers as soon as possible.

"I understand the impact this incident will have had on neighbours and the community and we are doing everything we can to investigate the circumstances.

"Although we have made an arrest, we still need to have an understanding of what took place last night in Coulter Road.

"Did you see or hear anything unusual on Sunday, February 9? If you did, then please speak with us."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 6487/9Feb, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.