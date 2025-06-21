Woman knifed to death inside shop as man, 47, arrested on suspicion of murder

A woman was stabbed in a shop in Stanley Road, Bootle. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death inside a shop in broad daylight.

Police were called to Stanley Road, in the Bootle area of Merseyside just after 5pm on Friday.

A 44-year-old woman had reportedly been stabbed in the torso.

Cops arrested a 47-year-old man, from Widnes, on suspicion of attempted murder.

They later re-arrested him on suspicion of murder after the victim succumbed to her injuries in hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The pair are believed to have known each other, with the incident being treated as a "domestic assault".

Merseyside Police Det Insp Gavin Mulcahy said: "It is desperately sad that a woman lost her life earlier today as a result of this incident.

"Our thoughts first and foremost are with her family, who are now left to grieve her loss in the most tragic of circumstances.

"They will be fully supported by specialist officers in the coming days and weeks."

"We are in the very early stages of our investigation but this is currently being treated as a domestic assault in which the suspect and victim knew each other, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it."

Anyone with information, or may who been in the area at the time of the incident, has been urged to come to the police to help assist with their investigation.

They should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also report information via their website