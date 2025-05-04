Woman dies after car rams pedestrians in horror crash, with a child and three others injured

A woman has died after a collision in Rochdale. Picture: Google Maps

By Jacob Paul

A woman has died after a car rammed into a crowd of pedestrians in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, on Saturday.

She was hit by a car in Whitworth Road and three pedestrians, including a child, were injured in Woodgate Avenue, around two miles away in a separate crash in Rochdale on the same day.

The woman has now died from her injuries after she was taken to hospital.

Assistant Chief Constable John Webster said: "Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of the victim who has sadly lost their life in this tragic case. The actions of a single person have caused significant damage to the people of Rochdale.

"I want to take this opportunity to categorically confirm that this terrible incident is in no way related to the pre-planned Counter Terrorism arrests and searches that took place yesterday, part of which resulted in the arrest of a man in Rochdale on Saturday evening."

Woodgate Avenue, where another collision occurred. Picture: Google maps

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted murder and is being detained in hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Chief Constable Webster rushed to pour cold water on claims about the driver's identity after rumours swirled online.

"We are aware of comments on social media about the driver’s identity and ethnicity. The suspect is a white male currently in custody and no further details can be released at this time," he said.

He added: “I also want to reassure the public that ongoing efforts are being taken to ensure the safety of people in Rochdale and our Major Incident Team are conducting several lines of enquiry."

"The lone offender has been arrested on suspicion of murder and it is being treated as an isolated incident, with both scenes now closed and roads reopened.

"This incident caused significant disruption yesterday and I thank the public for their cooperation and understanding while our officers conducted their enquiries.

"We are committed to this investigation and have significant resources dedicated to it. To all those people affected by yesterday’s tragic events, community solidarity and unity is vital in times like these and especially for the families and friends of those impacted by this incident."