Woman, 71, dies after 'brawl' outside Lidl as two arrested for manslaughter

A woman has died after four elderly customers were reportedly fighting close to the flower and plant area outside as Lidl supermarket. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A 71-year-old woman has died after a “brawl” outside of a supermarket, police have confirmed.

The elderly woman passed away after the incident outside of a Lidl in Stourport, Worcestershire, on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police reported the 71-year-old, as well as a 65-year-old man, were allegedly attacked by two others outside the budget store.

Police confirmed a woman, 62, and a man, 67, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody.

West Mercia Police cordoned off a the Stourport-on-Severn store. Sunflowers and Dwarf Fruit Trees could be seen knocked off shelving onto the ground outside the entrance. Picture: Alamy

At least one more person has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Following the shocking incident, the Lidl in Stourport was closed.

West Mercia Police said: "Enquiries remain on-going surrounding the circumstances of the incident.

"We would ask the public to refrain from speculating online and respect her family’s privacy at this difficult time."

Speaking on Thursday, Detective Inspector Warren Matthews from North Worcestershire CID said: "Enquiries are on-going to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage from Lidl car park.

"Please get in contact with us if you think you have information which could help in our investigation."