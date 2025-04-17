Woman dies after being hit by van during police chase on golf course

17 April 2025, 10:54

The woman, who was struck by a van at a golf course in Shenstone, has tragically died.
The woman, who was struck by a van at a golf course in Shenstone, has tragically died. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A woman who was hit at a golf club by a van that was being pursued by police has died.

The woman, in her sixties, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision at Aston Wood Golf Club in Little Aston, near Sutton Coldfield, on Friday, and was airlifted to hospital.

She remained in a critical condition until she died in hospital on Tuesday, Staffordshire Police said.

West Midlands Police officers in two patrol cars began following a grey Nissan van in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at about 10.15am on Friday.

It followed reports of suspicious activity, according to investigating watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

They stopped following the van when it came off the road and went up an embankment on the golf course, where the van hit the woman.

The driver and two passengers ran from the scene and Staffordshire and West Midlands officers are working together to locate them.

Anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage or who was in the area of Blake Street and Birmingham Road between Sutton Coldfield and Shenstone at around 10.25am on Friday should get in contact with Staffordshire Police here.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

