Woman fighting for life after man, 23, 'flips car onto roof and assaults her following BMW crash'

26 June 2025, 05:43

The incident occurred near Aylestone Road in Leicester.
The incident occurred near Aylestone Road in Leicester. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

A woman has been left in critical condition after she was allegedly attacked by a man who had just flipped his car onto its roof in a crash.

The man, 23, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident, which occurred at around 5.30pm on Tuesday in Leicester.

He had been driving a white BMW 1 series which had flipped onto its roof on Aylestone Road near to the junction with Welford Road and the Voco hotel.

The driver was spotted running from his car and down the street towards the Leicester Royal Infirmary.

He then reportedly then attacked a woman in her 50s who was walking down the street, police said.

The woman is being treated in Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, for life-threatening injuries.
The woman is being treated in Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, for life-threatening injuries. Picture: PA

She is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Detective Inspector Emma Matts from Leicestershire Police said: "This woman was sadly subjected to a serious assault and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

"We have a dedicated team of detectives who are pursuing all lines of enquiry to establish the full circumstances around what happened.'We have spoken to a number of witnesses, but we know from CCTV that the area was extremely busy with many people passing through the city.

"If you saw anything connected to this incident or filmed any footage - whether that was of the vehicle being driven beforehand through the city centre, the collision itself or the assault – please get in touch with us.

"Also, if you were driving a vehicle which has a dash cam, please check your vehicle to see if it has captured anything of use to the investigation."

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting 25*367901 or visit them online at www.leics.police.uk .

You can also pass on information using the dedicated public portal for this incident: Public Porta or contact Crimestoppers, which is free and anonymous on 0800 555 111.

