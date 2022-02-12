Woman has hair ripped from scalp in racist attack in London

12 February 2022, 08:57 | Updated: 12 February 2022, 08:59

Police issued a picture of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident
Police issued a picture of a man they want to trace in connection with the incident. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting for a man who ripped a clump of hair from a woman's scalp in a racially aggravated attack.

The assault took place outside East Croydon Railway Station, south London, at around 6.45pm on December 18 when the 31-year-old victim got off a Route 119 bus.

Scotland Yard said she had her hair pulled by the suspect, resulting in a portion being ripped from her scalp. Police have issued an image of a man they want to trace.

The suspect punched the victim in the back of the head causing her to fall.

Police said the victim sustained facial injuries in the prolonged attack.

Detective Constable Becky Hughes said: "Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority.

"This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground.

"I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognises the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 07880 429486 or 101 quoting reference CAD 5448/18Dec.

People can alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.

