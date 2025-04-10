Warwickshire woman, 36, jailed for life after plot to join ISIS in Afghanistan

Farishta Jami, 36, has been sentenced to prison for terrorism offences after planning to travel to Afghanistan to join Daesh. Picture: Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands

By George Icke

A woman from Warwickshire has been sentenced to prison for life with a minimum term of 17 years for terrorism offences after planning to travel to Afghanistan to join Daesh.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Farishta Jami, 36, from Stratford-upon-Avon, was sentenced to life in prison today at Leicester Crown Court after being found guilty of two counts of engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

During the trial, the court heard how Jami intended to martyr herself and was also planning to take her children with her. She had saved £1,200 to fund one-way flights to Afghanistan and carried out extensive research into available travel routes.

A search of her home uncovered multiple devices, sim cards hidden in a bag down the side of her bed, stashed cash, and efforts to conceal passports.

Read more: US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Read more: Home Secretary hails victory for LBC after vile rape and incest game pulled from download in UK

Police also found evidence of her sharing violent and extremist material online between September 2022 and January 2024.

Jami had been active across numerous pro-Daesh channels and groups, some with over 700 members.

She posted graphic videos, documents, and images promoting the terrorist organisation, and served as an administrator in several groups, helping to oversee content and discussion.

Investigators also found she had researched weapons, including detailed instructions on assembling and disassembling an AK-47 rifle.

Farishta Jami, 36, from Stratford-upon-Avon, was sentenced today at Leicester Crown Court. Picture: LBC

Detective Chief Superintendent Alison Hurst, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands, said: “Jami expressed a desire to travel as early as July 2023, and by November she had gathered a substantial amount of cash, confirming her intent. In just two weeks, she searched for flights to Afghanistan 22 times, many of them one-way tickets for herself and her children.

“She claimed she was visiting family, but we found no evidence to support that. Instead, she was clearly intent on joining Daesh.”

Every year, thousands of public reports help police keep communities safe. If you see or hear something suspicious, trust your instincts and report it in confidence at gov.uk/ACT. In an emergency, always call 999.