Woman who killed her baby by violently shaking her during Covid-19 lockdown is jailed

21 July 2025, 15:16

Melissa Wilband has been convicted of the manslaughter of her four-month-old daughter.
Melissa Wilband has been convicted of the manslaughter of her four-month-old daughter. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

By Shannon Cook

A woman who killed her baby by violently shaking her during the first Covid-19 lockdown is jailed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Melissa Wilband, 28, was found guilty by a jury of the manslaughter of four-month-old Lexi Wilband in April 2020.

Bristol Crown Court previously heard that the baby died following bleeding on her brain, which was likely caused by being violently shaken, both recently and on at least one earlier occasion.

Lexi died at Bristol Children's Hospital on 18 April 2020 - six days after collapsing.

Mr Justice Saini told Wilband: "You killed Lexi by violently shaking her at the family home in Newent.

"Lexi was killed by you when the country was in the first national COVID-19 lockdown."

Read more: Police searching for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth find body in lake

Read more: Police probe disturbing viral phone footage of brawl at London Tube station with baby stranded on floor

Melissa Wilband, 28.
Melissa Wilband, 28. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

The judge told the court that after an evening meal, Wilband had shaken Lexi while bathing her.

"Immediately after this," he said, "she went floppy".

He continued: "Your shaking of Lexi led to severe bleeding in her brain. I am sure on the evidence that Lexi had been shaken by you in another, less violent, incident before that Easter Sunday.

"Only you will know why you acted in the way you did. It is hard to imagine the pain that Lexi must have suffered both from the past violence and the violence that led to her death.

"She would have cried out in anguish."

Four-month-old, Lexi, died catastrophic brain injuries which were consistent with being shaken.
Four-month-old, Lexi, died catastrophic brain injuries which were consistent with being shaken. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Wilband denied ever shaking Lexi, telling the court she had a "bad wrist" and so was unable to physically shake the baby - as she appeared to blame her former partner, Jack Wheeler.

Mr Wheeler, 31, was acquitted of causing or allowing Lexi's death.

Charges of manslaughter against him were withdrawn during the trial after prosecutors offered no evidence.

The court heard that on 12 April 2020, Wilband made a non-emergency 111 call and claimed Lexi had stopped breathing while in her bouncer chair.

After Lexi was intubated at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, Wilband told doctors that Mr Wheeler had been carrying Lexi in her bouncer chair and was swinging it - an accusation he denied during the trial.

Caller Emma: 'Epping is being invaded, but not by migrants'

On 17 April, after the results of an MRI scan, it was decided that Lexi's ventilator would be switched off.

Prosecuting, Jane Osborne KC, said Wilband was aware that her baby might die during the night - but did not stay at Lexi's bedside.

Ms Osborne said a post-mortem examination gave Lexi's cause of death as bleeding to the brain, caused by a non-accidental traumatic event such as someone "shaking her violently".

She added that further tests found the areas of bleeding in Lexi's eyes are "too numerous to count".

Jurors also heard during that trial that Wilband and Mr Wheeler were in a relationship for about three years but Lexi was conceived with another man in early 2019.

Wilband presented a fake DNA certificate confirming Mr Wheeler as the father.

However, a later genuine DNA test in November 2019 showed he was not Lexi's father.

Mr Wheeler chose to stay with Wilband and raise the baby as his own child.

The trial also heard the couple had a volatile relationship and Wilband took cocaine six days after she gave birth to Lexi.

Ann Hampshire, from the CPS, said: "Every professional she's spoken to - the Probation Service, the psychologist - she's maintained her denial and stated she wants to appeal."

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Yostin Mosquera, left, denies murdering Albert Alfonso, centre.

Colombian man found guilty of murdering couple and dumping their remains in suitcases on Clifton Suspension Bridge
Cain Byrne, 20, has been detained for more than 11 years for killing an elderly man in hit-and-run.

Driver, 20, who inhaled laughing gas before killing cyclist, 81, in hit-and-run detained for more than 11 years
x

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly couple killed in arson attack on home

Zafar

Paedophile who told girl, 13, he 'loved' her and groomed her with gifts and money jailed for rape
A cordon of Riot Police push back far-right anti-immigration protestors.

Third arrest following clashes which erupted after anti-immigrant mob descended on Epping asylum hotel
The exterior of Westminster Magistrates Court

Five in court over alleged Palestine Action break-in at Israeli-linked firm

More UK News

See more More UK News

The TikToker, who goes by the name Cenzoo, has faced a wave of backlash after posting a video of himself causing disruption at ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant in Soho

Outrage as TikToker eats fried chicken in Hindu vegetarian restaurant during 'prank' video

A white woman with blonde hair

Police searching for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth find body in lake

Philip Tuck was killed in a crash on July 20 2023.

French police probe into 'ghastly' cycling crash that killed British wine boss in front of his sons blasted by coroner
Rachel O'Hare died after falling from an apartment block in Manchester.

Mother-of-three dies in apartment block fall amid High Court battle with ex-fiancé over £2.7m London mansion
A white woman with blonde hair

Missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth ‘seen trying to hitchhike’ after vanishing while out for a jog
Environment Secretary Steve Reed gives a speech at Kingfisher Wharf, London, following the publication of the Independent Water Commission report.

Government scraps water regulator Ofwat in bid to fix 'broken regulatory system’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News