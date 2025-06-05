Woman charged with murder of Polish woman who disappeared 15 years ago as human remains found

5 June 2025, 21:23

A woman has been charged with the murder of Izabela Zablocka, who disappeared 15 years ago.
By Josef Al Shemary

A woman has been charged with the murder of Izabela Zablocka, who disappeared 15 years ago.

Ms Zablocka came to the UK in 2009 from Poland and was living in the Normanton area of Derby, but lost contact with her family in August 2010, when she was 30, Derbyshire Police said.

On Thursday the force said Anna Podedworna, 39, of Boyer Street, Derby, had been charged with murder, preventing a lawful burial and perverting the course of justice.

She remains in custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Police launched the murder inquiry two weeks ago and human remains, believed to be those of Ms Zablocka, have since been found in the garden of a property in Princes Street, Normanton.

Five people have been arrested as part of the investigation, the force said.

Two other women, aged 39 and 43, and two men aged 41 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of murder and have all been bailed pending further inquiries.

Samanatha Shallow, deputy chief Crown prosecutor in the East Midlands, said: "Following a review of the evidence provided by Derbyshire Constabulary, we have authorised criminal charges in relation to the death of Izabela Zablocka.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of Ms Zablocka at this time.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that she has the right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Anyone with information is asked to share it directly with detectives on the web portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25A68-PO1 or call 101 quoting incident 92 of May 24.

