Woman who murdered a mother at a child’s birthday party caught out by accidental voicemail

14 June 2025, 15:01

Hope Rowe has been convicted of murdering woman at child's birthday party
Hope Rowe has been convicted of murdering woman at child's birthday party. Picture: Met Police

By Ella Bennett

A woman convicted of murdering a mother at a child’s birthday party was caught out by an accidental voicemail.

Hope Rowe, 33, attacked Charlotte Lawlor, 31, with a knife, in front of Ms Lawlor’s family, children and guests at the party, on September 15, 2024.

Met police officers were called to the scene just after 1am to reports of a serious assault, and found Ms Lawlor, who was a guest at the party, had been stabbed. Despite life saving efforts of officers and the London Ambulance Service, Ms Lawlor died at the scene.

Witnesses revealed Rowe had stabbed Ms Lawlor following an argument, and had fled the scene with her partner, Leigh Holder, 38.

Rowe turned herself in to the police station, where she was arrested on suspicion of murder. During the police interview, she provided no comment – and she later claimed in court that her actions were due to a momentary loss of control.

A voicemail that was accidentally left by Holder on Rowe's phone while he was sitting next to her and driving away from the scene was found by police.

In the recorded conversation, Rowe told Holder that it was “good” she had killed Ms Lawlor, while Holder instructed his partner to dispose of the knife and to avoid the police.

Leigh Holder
Leigh Holder was convicted of perverting the course of justice. Picture: Met Police

On Friday, June 13, 2025, a jury at Inner London Crown Court found Rowe guilty of murder. Holder was convicted of perverting the course of justice.

In a statement, the victim’s parents said: “We are happy with the verdict. We would like to thank the jury for their attention during the trial.

“The family will never get over the loss and murder of Charlotte. It has destroyed us, leaving a gaping hole. Charlotte’s son, Riley, has been left without a mum, and siblings without their older sister and best friend.

“Charlotte brought light to everyone’s life.”

Charlotte Lawlor 'brought light to everyone’s life'
Charlotte Lawlor 'brought light to everyone’s life'. Picture: Met Police

Detective Sergeant Dean Musgrove, from the Met Police’s Specialist Crime North unit, said: “Hope Rowe launched a brutal attack on Charlotte Lawlor at what should have been a joyous occasion. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends, who will have to contend not only with the loss of a loved one, but with the trauma of having witnessed the killing.

“As if the killing was not senseless enough, Rowe then tried to deceive investigators, disposing of the knife before turning herself in. It still has not been found to this day, and both Rowe and her partner were incriminated by a voicemail accidentally recorded on Rowe’s phone.”

Rowe and Holder will be sentenced an Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday, July 9.

