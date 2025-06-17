Woman ‘repeatedly punched in head and pushed out of speeding van’ as police launch manhunt for suspect

The incident reportedly occurred on Pembury Road, Kent. Picture: Google

By Jacob Paul

Police are searching for man they say repeatedly punched a woman in the head before pushing her out of a moving car.

The woman was a passenger in a small grey van a man driving when the incident took place between 9pm and 9.45pm on Saturday in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Onlookers could have seen the vehicle travelling at "erratically and at high speeds", police said.

The victim suffered serious cuts, burns and grazes to her head, face and body.

She was helped by a passing driver who noticed her lying injured on the floor.

The suspect is understood to have drove away off from the scene following the alleged assault.

He is believed to have known the woman he allegedly pushed out of the car, police said.

Police are calling on drivers to check dashcams and residents to look at their CCTV to help with their probe.

Tom Bale, Kent Police Detective Constable, said: “The victim was pushed from the vehicle at speed and it is only by chance she didn’t suffer more serious or even fatal injuries.

“The suspect was driving a small grey van which may also have the appearance of a car.

"It approached Pembury Road from the direction of the High Street and Grove Hill Road and may have been seen moving erratically and at high speeds.

“The suspect currently remains at large and we are urging anyone who may have information and who has not yet spoken to the police to contact us straight away.

“We are also asking drivers to check for important footage they may have on dash cams, along with residents living on the route the vehicle took to check doorbell or CCTV cameras.”