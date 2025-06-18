Manhunt as police search for suspect after woman, 69, stabbed to death in home over 'diamond-encrusted Rolex'

18 June 2025, 14:50

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home
Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

Police have launched an urgent manhunt after a woman was murdered in her London home and a diamond-encrusted Rolex was reported missing from the property.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home at 6pm on Friday, June 13.

Police have now launched an appeal to help identify her attacker.

Ms Abbot, known professionally as Sarah Steinberg, had previously worked in the creative industries and was a popular member of her community.

She would often walk her Corgi dog around the north London area, including on June 10, the last day she was seen.

Read more: Iran will not surrender, supreme leader says, as he warns of 'irreparable damage' if US launches strikes

Police are desperately trying to find the missing Rolex.
Police are desperately trying to find the missing Rolex. Picture: Met Police

Police believe a possible motive for the murder was to steal the diamond-encrusted watch.

Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart, who leads policing in Camden, said: “We are working closely with our colleagues in the homicide team to establish exactly what happened and it’s incredibly important that we hear from anyone who may have knowledge about how this awful death occurred.

“Were you out in Camden on Friday? Perhaps you had been coming home from work, or at an event nearby? Did you see or hear anything around Mornington Place that struck you as being unusual?

“Someone must have seen or heard something and no piece of information is too small. It could be the crucial clue that leads us to identify Jennifer’s murderer.

"Extra patrols continue in the area while my officers remain at the crime scene. I would urge anyone who has any information, or who may be worried, to speak to them.”

No arrests have been made as police continue to appeal for information.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, giving the reference 6470/13JUN.

