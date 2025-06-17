Breaking News

Woman found knifed to death in London home after police rushed to reports of gas explosion

Emergency services near to the scene of a suspected gas explosion which tore through a terrace house in the early hours of the morning in Stoke Newington. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A murder probe has been launched after police found a woman stabbed to death in her house following reports of a gas explosion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at around 5am on Tuesday to reports of a burning house with a person trapped inside.

Upon attending the scene, police discovered a gas explosion, as well as a 46-year-old woman with fatal stab wounds.

Despite treatment by emergency workers, the woman died at the scene.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the address on suspicion of murder before being taken to hospital.

Read more: Warning issued over people posting medical procedures on TikTok or Instagram 'for likes'

The home's bay windows were destroyed in the blast. Picture: LBC

Two children ages 9 and 7 have also been taken to hospital but are not believed to have been in the house at the time of the gas explosion.

Six fire engines with crews from Stoke Newington, Holloway, Islington and Homerton fire stations responded to the incident on Dumont Road in the borough of Hackney just before 5am.

The blaze is now under control, but a cordon remains in place.

LFB Station Commander Darren McTernan said: “Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area for most of this morning while investigations into the cause of this incident are carried out.

A police cordon remains in place. Picture: LBC

"There are road closures in place on Stoke Newington Church Street from the junction of the A10 to Defoe Road.

"Residents should also note that Kersley Road is completely shut at this time.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today at 4.46am to reports of an incident in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, N16.

"We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a response car, an advanced paramedic practitioner, members of our hazardous area response team (HART) and London’s air ambulance.

"Sadly, despite our best efforts, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was taken to a London major trauma centre. Two children were taken to hospital for a precautionary assessment."

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 101 quoting CAD 926/17June.