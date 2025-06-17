Breaking News

Woman found knifed to death in London home after police rushed to reports of gas explosion

17 June 2025, 10:17 | Updated: 17 June 2025, 11:27

Emergency services near to the scene of a suspected gas explosion which tore through a terrace house in the early hours of the morning in Stoke Newington.
Emergency services near to the scene of a suspected gas explosion which tore through a terrace house in the early hours of the morning in Stoke Newington. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A murder probe has been launched after police found a woman stabbed to death in her house following reports of a gas explosion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at around 5am on Tuesday to reports of a burning house with a person trapped inside.

Upon attending the scene, police discovered a gas explosion, as well as a 46-year-old woman with fatal stab wounds.

Despite treatment by emergency workers, the woman died at the scene.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the address on suspicion of murder before being taken to hospital.

Read more: Warning issued over people posting medical procedures on TikTok or Instagram 'for likes'

The home's bay windows were destroyed in the blast.
The home's bay windows were destroyed in the blast. Picture: LBC

Two children ages 9 and 7 have also been taken to hospital but are not believed to have been in the house at the time of the gas explosion.

Six fire engines with crews from Stoke Newington, Holloway, Islington and Homerton fire stations responded to the incident on Dumont Road in the borough of Hackney just before 5am.

The blaze is now under control, but a cordon remains in place.

LFB Station Commander Darren McTernan said: “Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area for most of this morning while investigations into the cause of this incident are carried out.

A police cordon remains in place
A police cordon remains in place. Picture: LBC

"There are road closures in place on Stoke Newington Church Street from the junction of the A10 to Defoe Road.

"Residents should also note that Kersley Road is completely shut at this time.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called today at 4.46am to reports of an incident in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, N16.

"We sent resources to the scene including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a response car, an advanced paramedic practitioner, members of our hazardous area response team (HART) and London’s air ambulance.

"Sadly, despite our best efforts, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was taken to a London major trauma centre. Two children were taken to hospital for a precautionary assessment."

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 101 quoting CAD 926/17June.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Police have cordoned off Millbank Lane, Thornaby, after kids found bullets in the ground.

Police launch probe after children find 'bag of bullets' and firearm magazine while playing in field
Leroy Mitchell

Man, 32, charged with murder after father-of-three shot dead outside silent disco

The incident reportedly occurred on Pembury Road, Kent.

Woman ‘repeatedly punched in head and pushed out of speeding van’ as police launch manhunt for suspect
Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court in Wales.

Driver handed 10-year sentence after ramming pedestrians, including teenager, with SUV in Airbnb row
Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to following an attempted rape

Bid to trace man as police investigate attempted rape of woman in cinema

The Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, England, where Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner will visit on Wednesday Aug. 7, 2024 following riots

Pregnant teenager facing jail term following role in Rotherham riots targeting migrant hotel

More UK News

See more More UK News

Teenage boy fixing an L plate to the back of a Renault Clio before a driving lesson.

Driving test backlog reaches eye-watering high of over 630,000

Poundland has announced plans to close 68 stores and two UK warehouses

Poundland announces plans to close 68 stores and two UK warehouses

The Air India 787 Dreamliner was due to leave Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.10pm local time (8.40am UK time)

Air India flight to London cancelled days after Dreamliner disaster killed at least 270

Dumont Road, Stoke Newington.

40 firefighters tackle suspected gas explosion in north-east London as police probe underway
The son of a woman who died while skydiving said she was "just trying something new" when her family lost her.

‘Caring’ mother-of-four who died while skydiving was ‘just trying something new’, son says

Daytime view of a busy Oxford Street

Sir Sadiq Khan to pedestrianise Oxford Street ‘as quickly as possible’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News