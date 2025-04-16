Man, 34, arrested after woman stabbed to death in Merseyside tower block

Knowsley Heights flats in Liverpool. Picture: Google Maps

By Rose Morelli

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 30s was stabbed at a flat in Huyton on Tuesday night.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called at around 10.30pm on Tuesday night to reports that a woman had been stabbed at a flat on Knowsley Heights.

Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived. The woman was taken to hospital but sadly died from her injuries.

Specially trained officers have been sent to support the woman’s next of kin.

A 34-year-old man from Litherland has been arrested on suspicion of murder. While police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, they are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Read more: Tommy Robinson loses court challenge against 18-month sentence

Read more: Manchester Arena terrorist returned to Belmarsh after attack on prison guards - and given spork to eat with

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dyer of the Merseyside Police has said: “This was a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life and specially trained officers are supporting her family.

“An investigation is underway, which is in the very early stages as we seek to establish exactly what has happened.

“Although we have already made an arrest, we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward. If you live in the area and saw or heard anything suspicious last night, please get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance for the community and officers continue to make CCTV and witness enquiries.”

If you have any information, you can contact us via DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting reference 25000309360. You can also pass information via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.