Woman on trial for 'mushroom murders' claims she was trying to cook up 'something special'

4 June 2025, 15:18

Erin Patterson has admitted feeding poison mushrooms to her relatives
Erin Patterson has admitted feeding poison mushrooms to her relatives. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An Australian woman accused of murdering three of her estranged in-laws using poisonous mushrooms has said she added the deadly fungi in a bid to improve a 'bland' meal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Appearing in court on Wednesday, Erin Patterson, 50, admitted to researching recipe ideas and mushroom varieties in a bid to cook up "something special”.

She continues to deny three counts of murder and one of attempted murder, after serving up a beef Wellington meal to her parents-in-law and her estranged husband's aunt and uncle at her home in July 2023.

Patterson had previously admitted to serving the dish, which contained the death cap mushrooms, at what proved to be the fatal lunch.

She admitted to splurging on the expensive ingredients - ultimately deviating from the proposed recipe in a bid to improve what she described as a “bland” meal.

Read more: Two men charged with murder after boy, 4, dies in Dartford crash

Read more: Body found in search for Scottish man who went missing in Portugal on stag do a week ago

Patterson explained to the court that the "vast majority" of the fungi came from local stores.

Don Patterson, Gail Patterson and Heather Wilkinson were taken to hospital and died after the lunch in the rural town of Leongatha in the Australian state of Victoria.

Heather's husband, Ian Wilkinson, was gravely ill but survived.

A court sketch drawn from a video link shows Erin Patterson giving evidence in her own homicide trial at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria
A court sketch drawn from a video link shows Erin Patterson giving evidence in her own homicide trial at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria. Picture: Alamy

The family had been invited over on the premise she wished to discuss her health issues - namely cancer, with Patterson this week admitting she had never actually been diagnosed with the disease.

In reality, Patterson planned to undergo weight loss surgery, admitting she was too embarrassed to tell relatives the truth, so instead planned to tell them she was undergoing cancer treatment.

“I was ashamed of the fact that I didn’t have control over my body or what I ate,” Patterson said on Wednesday.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody, but I shouldn’t have lied to them.”

Read More: Woman accused of using poison mushrooms to murder in-laws opens up about broken marriage

Read More: Mushroom poison murder suspect pleads not guilty as she makes huge decision over trial

During the court appearance, Patterson admitted to consuming the mushroom meal before vomiting it up shortly after the guests left her home - something she says saved her from the worst effects of the poison.

She told the court that the self-induced vomiting came after eating nearly a whole cake, with the accused stating she had faced a decade-long battle with bulimia.

Patterson's lawyer earlier told the Supreme Court trial that the poisoning was a tragic accident but prosecutors said it was deliberate.

AUSTRALIA-PLANT-MUSHROOM
AUSTRALIA-PLANT-MUSHROOM. Picture: Getty

If convicted, she faces a sentence of life imprisonment on the murder charges and 25 years in jail for attempted murder.

Long queues formed outside the Latrobe Valley Courthouse on Tuesday after Patterson took the stand, which was the first time she had spoken publicly since the deaths.

During several hours of evidence on Tuesday, Patterson, 50, told the court she began foraging fungi during the Covid-19 lockdown of March 2020, witnessed only by her children.

"I cut a bit of one of the mushrooms, fried it up with some butter and ate it," she said. "They tasted good and I didn't get sick."

Patterson said she also fed foraged mushrooms to her children, chopped up "very, very small" so they could not pick them out of curries, pasta and soups.

She developed a taste for exotic varieties, joined a "mushroom lovers" Facebook group, and bought a dehydrator to preserve her finds, Patterson said.

Erin Patterson "Mushroom Murders" Trial Continues In Morwell
Erin Patterson "Mushroom Murders" Trial Continues In Morwell. Picture: Getty

Her lawyer, Colin Mandy SC, asked if she accepted that the beef Wellington pastries she had served to her lunch guests in 2023 contained death caps.

"Yes, I do," said Patterson.

The accused told her lawyer most of the mushrooms she used that day came from local supermarkets. She agreed she might have put them in the same container as dehydrated wild mushrooms she had foraged weeks earlier and others from an Asian food store.

Mr Mandy in April told the court his client had lied when she initially told investigators that she had never foraged before. But he denied that she had deliberately sought out death cap mushrooms and said she disposed of her dehydrator in a panic about the accidental deaths.

Earlier Tuesday, Patterson became tearful when she was asked about expletive-filled messages she had sent about her in-laws in December 2022 in a Facebook group chat that she described as a "safe venting space" for a group of women.

"I wish I'd never said it. I feel very ashamed for saying it and I wish that the family didn't have to hear that I said it," said Patterson. "They didn't deserve it."

Patterson, who said she had tried to have her parents-in-law mediate a dispute with her estranged husband, Simon, about school fees, said she was feeling hurt, frustrated and "a little bit desperate".

The couple formally separated in 2015 after earlier temporary splits, the court has heard. Simon Patterson was invited to the July 2023 lunch but did not attend.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed on his way to school

Boy, 14, hacked to death by samurai sword after 'killer skinned his own cat in psychotic episode caused by cannabis'
Police searching for Madeleine McCann deploy digger in ‘now or never’ search for missing girl

Police deploy digger at barn in ‘now or never’ radar search for Madeleine McCann

The boy, named online as Peter Maughan, was killed killed in the crash.

Two men charged with murder after boy, 4, dies in Dartford crash

The 46-year-old, who has twice won a national bravery award, then slammed the teenager to the ground and placed his hand over the boy’s face while shouting threats and curse words.

Police hit back at ‘unjust’ decision to sack award-winning officer over ‘lack of respect’ towards knife carrying teen
Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after allegedly being caught smuggling cannabis.

Mother-of-one, 21, becomes latest Brit arrested for drug smuggling as she's held in Munich returning from Thailand
The 46-year-old, who has twice won a national bravery award, then slammed the teenager to the ground and placed his hand over the boy’s face while shouting threats and curse words

Shocking footage shows award-winning officer sacked for ‘lack of respect’ after slamming knife-carrying teen to ground

More UK News

See more More UK News

x

'Worst holiday I've ever been on': Brit tourist blasts 'nightmare' at Corfu hotel because there was 'no English food'
A body has been found in the search for 28-year-old Greg Monk, who has been missing in Portugal for over a week.

Body found in search for Scottish man who went missing in Portugal on stag do a week ago

The prize pot for the National Lottery EuroMillions is growing after no one claimed Tuesday's £199million prize - which was already a record-setting jackpot

Lucky EuroMillion's winner to become richer than Adele with record £208m jackpot

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is thought to be in line to be the next Chief of Defence Staff.

Non-pilot RAF ‘money man’ Sir Richard Knighton tipped to take top military post as head of armed forces
Although the committee noted there were "signs of improvement", PAC chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said Sellafield continued to present "intolerable risks".

'Intolerable risks': Shocking report warns UK’s most hazardous nuclear site could leak radioactive water until 2050s
The Home Office confirmed that 1,194 asylum seekers reached the UK in 18 small boats on Saturday—the highest daily total so far in 2025.

Amber Rudd tells Government to 'get a grip' as record 1,194 Migrants cross channel in one day

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News