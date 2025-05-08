Woman's body pulled from east London canal as police launch probe into horror death

8 May 2025, 08:45 | Updated: 8 May 2025, 09:52

Police were reportedly called to River Lee Navigation in Homerton, Hackney, at around 11.40am on Tuesday.
Police were reportedly called to River Lee Navigation in Homerton, Hackney, at around 11.40am on Tuesday. Picture: Getty Images

By Jacob Paul

The body of a woman thought to be in her 50s has been pulled from an East London canal, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were reportedly called to River Lee Navigation in Homerton, Hackney, at around 11.40am on Tuesday.

They discovered the body of a woman in her 50s, who she was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from the London Ambulance Service, Scotland Yard’s Marine Support Unit and the London Fire Brigade.

The Met are working to identify the body.

A police spokesperson said: ““On Wednesday, May 7, at 11.37am, police were called to the River Lee Navigation, Homerton, to reports of a body in the canal.

Read more: Man whose body found in suitcase ‘raped and blackmailed teenager’

Read more: Woman's dismembered body found on beach in Gran Canaria - as bar owner arrested

River Lee Navigation under Marshgate Bridge at Stratford, London, England.
River Lee Navigation under Marshgate Bridge at Stratford, London, England. Picture: Alamy

"Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and Marine Support Unit.

“The body of a woman in her 50s was recovered from the water."Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Cordons remain in place and an investigation is under way to identify the female and inform her next of kin.”

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.

It comes after a woman and a baby were pulled from a canal in London by members of the public earlier this week.

Police were called to Treaty Street near King's Cross station just before 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

The Met confirmed both had become unwell after consuming an unknown substance.

They were taken to hospital and though their conditions continue to be assessed, they are not thought to be life-threatening, authorities said.T

he 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Ryley Harbord, 22, fell to his death from a Soho rooftop during the Bank Holiday weekend.

Pictured: Man, 22, who died from rooftop fall onto busy Soho street after night out

The scene in St Peter's Street, Derby, as a murder inquiry continues into the fatal stabbing of a customer in a branch of Lloyds Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Man charged with murder after horror stabbing in Lloyds bank

Nine people have been arrested after a group allegedly celebrated Hitler’s birthday at a pub

Nine arrested after group celebrating 'Hitler’s birthday party' at pub

The victims arenamed as Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71

Man whose body found in suitcase ‘raped and blackmailed teenager’

The woman's body was found at San Andres beach, Gran Canaria

Woman's dismembered body found on beach in Gran Canaria - as bar owner arrested

Kim Hall

British 'drugs mule' tried to trick ICE into deporting her after £15m cocaine bust at US airport

More UK News

See more More UK News

The Hayes fire is affecting Heathrow

Mystery surrounding Heathrow fire that triggered airport power outage as investigation says cause of blaze unknown
Simon Graves, 52, was worked at Carlton le Willows Academy between 2009 and 2014, during which time he set up the girls’ football team.

Deputy headteacher banned after kissing student and performing classroom sex act in front of junior colleague
Iran’s foreign minister has “categorically” denied reports linking Iranian nationals to an alleged terrorist scheme targeting the Israeli embassy in London.

Iran ‘categorically rejects’ reports of alleged Israeli embassy terror plot

Pupils at Williamwood High School sit prelim exams in Glasgow, Scotland.

Pupils in poorest UK areas being ‘locked out’ of key A-Level subjects due to teacher shortage, charity says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer meeting in Rome

'This isn’t just history': Starmer links VE Day to Ukraine fight for freedom as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues
Home Office Designates Altrincham Hotel As Temporary Housing For Asylum Seekers

Asylum hotel cost 'triples to £4 million a day' as EU rejects UK's call for help in tackling small boats

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News