Woman's body pulled from east London canal as police launch probe into horror death

Police were reportedly called to River Lee Navigation in Homerton, Hackney, at around 11.40am on Tuesday. Picture: Getty Images

By Jacob Paul

The body of a woman thought to be in her 50s has been pulled from an East London canal, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Police were reportedly called to River Lee Navigation in Homerton, Hackney, at around 11.40am on Tuesday.

They discovered the body of a woman in her 50s, who she was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from the London Ambulance Service, Scotland Yard’s Marine Support Unit and the London Fire Brigade.

The Met are working to identify the body.

A police spokesperson said: ““On Wednesday, May 7, at 11.37am, police were called to the River Lee Navigation, Homerton, to reports of a body in the canal.

River Lee Navigation under Marshgate Bridge at Stratford, London, England. Picture: Alamy

"Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and Marine Support Unit.

“The body of a woman in her 50s was recovered from the water."Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Cordons remain in place and an investigation is under way to identify the female and inform her next of kin.”

No arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation.

It comes after a woman and a baby were pulled from a canal in London by members of the public earlier this week.

Police were called to Treaty Street near King's Cross station just before 1pm on Saturday afternoon.

The Met confirmed both had become unwell after consuming an unknown substance.

They were taken to hospital and though their conditions continue to be assessed, they are not thought to be life-threatening, authorities said.T

he 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.