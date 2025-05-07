Woman's dismembered body found on beach in Gran Canaria - as bar owner arrested

7 May 2025, 13:23

The woman's body was found at San Andres beach, Gran Canaria
The woman's body was found at San Andres beach, Gran Canaria. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A bar owner has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s dismembered body was found on a tourist beach in Gran Canaria.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Colombian victim, 41, was stabbed in the neck before the killer tried to dismember the body, police believe.

The mutilated body was found with severe wounds to the legs and neck.

Police say she was dumped on the popular San Andres beach after an attempt was made to dispose of the body elsewhere.

The bar where the owner was arrested was sealed off with police tape and was locked down by armed police.

He is due to appear in court either today or tomorrow.

A search has been conducted at both his house and business premises.

According to police, the woman texted a friend to say she was going to a party - and was not seen alive after that.

Her body was found by a member of the public on the Los Enanos beach in Aruquense near San Andres.

