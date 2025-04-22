Two women rushed to hospital after shots fired by intruder in 'targeted attack', with gunman still at large

South Yorkshire Police responded to calls from Almond Avenue, in Armthorpe, Doncaster, shortly after 11.30pm on Easter Sunday. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Police are appealing for information after two women were shot by an intruder in a 'targeted attack' and rushed to hospital on Easter Sunday.

Officers were called to Almond Avenue in Armthorpe at around 11.30pm after a man fired shots at the downstairs window of a property in the South Yorkshire village on the outskirts of Doncaster.

He then broke into the home and continued his attack with a wooden object before fleeing the scene, the force said.

Emergency services arrived and the two women were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

South Yorkshire Police have since launched an investigation and say they are treating the incident as a targeted attack.

A cordon remains in place at the scene while officers carry out additional patrols in the surrounding area over the next few days as part of their enquiries.

No arrests have been made so far.

Officers said they are treating this as a targeted attack and have appealed for information. Picture: LBC

Speaking on Monday, Detective Chief Inspector Chris Ronayne said: "We will not tolerate gun crime here in South Yorkshire and we are working hard to piece together the circumstances of this incident and bring the person responsible to justice.

"In this instance, a firearm was discharged late at night in a residential area of Doncaster and it is this kind of mindless violence and criminality which puts innocent people in danger."

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "An investigation has been launched following a reported firearms discharge in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster.

"We were called at 11.35pm last night (Sunday 20 April) by Yorkshire Ambulance Service following a report of a firearm being discharged towards the downstairs window of a property in Almond Avenue.

"It is reported that a man then climbed through the window of the address and assaulted two women with a wooden object before fleeing the scene.

"Armed officers attended the scene and found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge.

"The two women were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"We are treating this incident as a targeted attack and a scene is currently in place in Almond Avenue as officers conduct further enquiries.

"Our officers will conduct additional patrols in the surrounding area and the next few days and we would encourage anyone with concerns or queries to speak to our officers while they are in the area."