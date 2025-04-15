Man arrested for murder after house explosion kills 53-year-old in Nottinghamshire

The scene on John Street in Worksop, after a man has been found dead among the debris of a terraced Nottinghamshire house that was destroyed. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 53-year-old died in a house explosion on the weekend.

The 43-year-old was questioned and released on bail after the death of David Howard in Worksop, Nottinghamshire on Saturday.

The explosion damaged several homes and cars, and meant that neighbours had to evacuate.

Mr Howard was discovered and pronounced dead at the scene.

His daughters were informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Worksop. Picture: PA

A local council spokesman said 35 properties had been evacuated as a safety measure but the majority of residents have since returned.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Whilst we have made an arrest, I want to be really clear that our investigation remains at a very early stage and we are doing everything possible to establish what caused this deeply tragic incident.

The scene in Worksop. Picture: Alamy

“It remains too early to say whether there is a criminal element to this case and would ask that people avoid speculation.

“Our inquiries are continuing and I would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Speaking near the scene on Monday, Nottinghamshire Police Chief Inspector Clive Collings said: "I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the wife, daughters and friends of the victim.

"I would also like to thank the local community and people of Worksop."

DCI Burrow continued the tributes to Mr Howard.

She said: "Our thoughts are very much with David's loved ones at this devastating time.

"He has lost his life in truly tragic circumstances, and we would ask everyone to respect his daughters' privacy.

"Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and we are working hard to find the answers his family needs.

"We would ask that, while the investigation is being carried out, people avoid speculation both online and in the community.

"We again thank people for their continued support and co-operation at this time."