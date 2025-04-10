Woman sustains potentially life-changing injuries in suspected XL bully attack

By Flaminia Luck

A woman sustained potentially life-changing injuries in a suspected XL bully attack, police said.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said it was called at about 4.15pm on Thursday after a woman was bitten by a dog at a home in Bristol.

Officers used protective shields to ensure their own safety while entering the address in Sutton Avenue.

The woman, believed to be in her forties, was taken to hospital by ambulance with potentially life-changing injuries, the force added.

They dog is believed to be an XL bully, but the breed has not been confirmed and it is not yet known if the dog belonged to the victim.

The force said officers remain at the scene, where the dog has been secured pending the arrival of specialist dog handlers.