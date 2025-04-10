Woman sustains potentially life-changing injuries in suspected XL bully attack

10 April 2025, 21:03

XL Bullies Being Walked On Private Land After Ban
Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A woman sustained potentially life-changing injuries in a suspected XL bully attack, police said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said it was called at about 4.15pm on Thursday after a woman was bitten by a dog at a home in Bristol.

Officers used protective shields to ensure their own safety while entering the address in Sutton Avenue.

The woman, believed to be in her forties, was taken to hospital by ambulance with potentially life-changing injuries, the force added.

They dog is believed to be an XL bully, but the breed has not been confirmed and it is not yet known if the dog belonged to the victim.

The force said officers remain at the scene, where the dog has been secured pending the arrival of specialist dog handlers.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland

Woman, 21, arrested over damage to Donald Trump's Scottish golf course

snooker table and balls

Snooker star Graeme Dott kicked out of World Championship qualifiers after being charged with child sex abuse
Andrew Tate gestures while speaking to media after checking in at a police station as part of his judicial control, which requires him to appear before judicial authorities in Romania when summoned, after returning from the United States, in Voluntari.

Andrew Tate 'pointed gun in woman's face' and told her 'there will be hell to pay' if she didn't obey, court papers reveal
Farishta Jami, 36, has been sentenced to prison for terrorism offences after planning to travel to Afghanistan to join Daesh

Warwickshire woman, 36, jailed for life after plot to join ISIS in Afghanistan

Counter-terrorism police are investigating whether Russian spies planted an incendiary device on a plane

Romanian man arrested by counter-terror police over suspected spy link to DHL depot fire

Bhim Kohli, 80, regularly walked dog Rocky in the park where he was attacked

Chilling reason schoolboy, 14, beat elderly dog walker to death in park

More UK News

See more More UK News

Edward Browne (left) and James Litchfield (right) were killed in a light aircraft crash

Two men in 60s killed in light aircraft crash at racetrack named and pictured

Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools in the UK

Adolescence leads to almost no change in use of online safety tools

Greenpeace activists pour red dye into US Embassy pond in London

Head of Greenpeace arrested after activists pour red dye into US Embassy pond in London

24% of A roads and motorways and 31% of B and C roads were categorised with 'Amber' surface conditions last year.

UK's worst potholes revealed - is your area on the list?

A boy who was refused indefinite leave to remain in the UK after being unable to pay the application fee has won a High Court battle against the Home Office

Boy refused permission to stay in UK over unpaid £2.5k fee wins case

Graeme Bowman went viral on Reddit after buying 26 supermarket items for each letter of the alphabet

Man's 26-item supermarket receipt goes viral for being in perfect alphabetical order

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News