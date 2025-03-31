Breaking News

Pensioner, 84, dies in hospital two months after XL bully attack

31 March 2025, 13:30 | Updated: 31 March 2025, 13:32

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Alice Padgett

An 84-year-old man has died more than a month after being attacked by an XL bully in Warrington.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The pensioner sustained serious injuries in the attack which happened while he was walking home on February 24.

Cheshire Police said he died in hospital on Sunday and his next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A 30-year-old man from Warrington has previously been charged with dangerous dog offences over the incident and the CPS is now considering whether any changes should be made to the charges.

Detective Inspector Simon Mills, of the Major Investigation Team at Cheshire Police, said: "The victim has fought so hard since the attack but sadly his injuries were too much, and despite the best efforts of the specialist medical teams who have supported him since the attack, he has now passed away.

"To endure such pain and anguish at the hands of an animal is unimaginable, and I cannot begin to comprehend the distress that his family are currently suffering following such an horrific incident."

XL Bully breed
XL Bully breed. Picture: Alamy

Cheshire Police said were called at 6.40pm on February 24 to Bardsley Avenue, Warrington, where they found the man, 84, seriously injured at the scene.

Police were forced to open fire almost 20 times as they destroyed two XL bullies and seized a third small dog.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, of Cheshire Police, said: “This was an innocent man who was simply walking in the street when he was horrifically attacked by a suspected unregistered XL bully.

"The sheer size and ferocity of these animals mean that our firearms officers had to discharge 19 shots into them - all of which hit their targets - in order bring the incident to a conclusion and ensure the safety of the public.

"The danger to the public that these dogs pose is well known, which is why Cheshire Constabulary has been extremely proactive in enforcing the new regulations

"So far we have already removed more than 100 XL Bullies from the streets of Cheshire, and we are committed to doing all we can to ensure that those who don’t comply with the new regulations are held accountable."

Read More: XL Bullies have created a 'new burden on policing' as forces have to look after dogs waiting for court hearings

Read More: Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

A XL bully dog
A XL bully dog. Picture: Alamy

Since 31 December 2023 it has been illegal to sell, give away, abandon or breed from an XL bully.

Since 1 February 2024, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who chose not to keep their XL bully had to take it to a registered vet to be euthanised by 31 January 2024.

Registered dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station
Alexander Sloley, from Islington, north London, was 16 when he was reported missing in August 2008

Police offer £10,000 for help solving case of teenager who went missing 17 years ago

Mick Philpott was reportedly attacked in jail

Evil dad who killed six children in horror blaze ‘battered’ in prison attack

PC Tim Bradshaw, who was taken to court after knocking two 'feral' boys off their e-bikes, said they should 'face the consequences'.

'Hero' officer who tackled 'feral' e-bike riders 'forced out of police'

The Quaker meeting house was raided

Over 20 officers smash in Quaker meeting house door to arrest protesters plotting to 'shut down London'
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

More UK News

See more More UK News

Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools in the UK

Netflix's powerful incel drama Adolescence to be shown in schools

A toddler was suspended from nursery for being 'transphobic'

Toddler 'kicked out of nursery for being transphobic'

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'
A fresh round of talks between the Unite Union and Birmingham City Council will begin today

Birmingham bin chaos: Striking workers face sack as talks resume amid mounting rubbish piles
A huge fire has broken out in Blackburn.

'Explosions' heard as huge blaze engulfs industrial estate in Blackburn

Brits will be able to bask in the sun this week

UK to be hotter than Ibiza this week as spring sunshine arrives and temperatures soar

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News