Pensioner, 84, dies in hospital two months after XL bully attack

By Alice Padgett

An 84-year-old man has died more than a month after being attacked by an XL bully in Warrington.

The pensioner sustained serious injuries in the attack which happened while he was walking home on February 24.

Cheshire Police said he died in hospital on Sunday and his next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

A 30-year-old man from Warrington has previously been charged with dangerous dog offences over the incident and the CPS is now considering whether any changes should be made to the charges.

Detective Inspector Simon Mills, of the Major Investigation Team at Cheshire Police, said: "The victim has fought so hard since the attack but sadly his injuries were too much, and despite the best efforts of the specialist medical teams who have supported him since the attack, he has now passed away.

"To endure such pain and anguish at the hands of an animal is unimaginable, and I cannot begin to comprehend the distress that his family are currently suffering following such an horrific incident."

XL Bully breed. Picture: Alamy

Cheshire Police said were called at 6.40pm on February 24 to Bardsley Avenue, Warrington, where they found the man, 84, seriously injured at the scene.

Police were forced to open fire almost 20 times as they destroyed two XL bullies and seized a third small dog.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, of Cheshire Police, said: “This was an innocent man who was simply walking in the street when he was horrifically attacked by a suspected unregistered XL bully.

"The sheer size and ferocity of these animals mean that our firearms officers had to discharge 19 shots into them - all of which hit their targets - in order bring the incident to a conclusion and ensure the safety of the public.

"The danger to the public that these dogs pose is well known, which is why Cheshire Constabulary has been extremely proactive in enforcing the new regulations

"So far we have already removed more than 100 XL Bullies from the streets of Cheshire, and we are committed to doing all we can to ensure that those who don’t comply with the new regulations are held accountable."

A XL bully dog. Picture: Alamy

Since 31 December 2023 it has been illegal to sell, give away, abandon or breed from an XL bully.

Since 1 February 2024, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who chose not to keep their XL bully had to take it to a registered vet to be euthanised by 31 January 2024.

Registered dogs must be housed securely, neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled in public.