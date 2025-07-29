XL Bully owner, 51, seriously injured after attackers kill his dog as police launch 'attempted murder' probe

A man's XL bully died in an attack, which left the owner seriously injured. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted in a park, with attackers killing his XL Bully dog in the incident.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police are investigating are potential attempted murder following the attack, which occurred in Eric Hendrie Park, Aberdeen, at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a 'vehicle in the park' and a 'disturbance' in the area.

A 51-year-old victim was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. He is understood to be in a 'serious but stable' condition.

His XL Bully dog died in the attack.

The attack occurred in Eric Hendrie Park, Aberdeen. Picture: Google maps

"Detectives are appealing for information following the attempted murder of a 51-year-old man in Eric Hendrie Park, Deveron Road, Aberdeen on Sunday, 27 July, 2025. Around 8.30pm, officers were called to a report of a vehicle within the park and a disturbance taking place.

"Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing in the area to trace everyone involved. A 51-year-old man attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following this incident. Hospital staff describe his condition as serious but stable. His XL Bully dog died as a result of the disturbance."

Police have seized thousands of XL bullies since a ban came in over a year ago.

Earlier this war, cops warned kennel spaces for dangerous dogs seized by police are already reaching capacity, with costs nearly tripling over the past year in comparison to six years previously.

Since February 2024, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate, meaning unregistered pets will be taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted.

As well as the XL bully, other banned types of dog under Section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 include the pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, dogo Argentino and fila Brasileiro.

Chief Constable Mark Hobrough, the NPCC's lead for dangerous dogs, said the ban was placing "a huge burden on policing".