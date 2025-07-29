XL Bully owner, 51, seriously injured after attackers kill his dog as police launch 'attempted murder' probe

29 July 2025, 13:34

A man's XL bully died in an attack, which left the owner seriously injured.
A man's XL bully died in an attack, which left the owner seriously injured. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted in a park, with attackers killing his XL Bully dog in the incident.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police are investigating are potential attempted murder following the attack, which occurred in Eric Hendrie Park, Aberdeen, at around 8.30pm on Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a 'vehicle in the park' and a 'disturbance' in the area.

A 51-year-old victim was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. He is understood to be in a 'serious but stable' condition.

His XL Bully dog died in the attack.

Read more: Imported dogs a 'ticking time bomb' as charity warns canines could bring diseases into the UK

Read more: Pensioner dies after a dog licked a cut on her leg

The attack occurred in Eric Hendrie Park, Aberdeen.
The attack occurred in Eric Hendrie Park, Aberdeen. Picture: Google maps

"Detectives are appealing for information following the attempted murder of a 51-year-old man in Eric Hendrie Park, Deveron Road, Aberdeen on Sunday, 27 July, 2025. Around 8.30pm, officers were called to a report of a vehicle within the park and a disturbance taking place.

"Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing in the area to trace everyone involved. A 51-year-old man attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following this incident. Hospital staff describe his condition as serious but stable. His XL Bully dog died as a result of the disturbance."

Police have seized thousands of XL bullies since a ban came in over a year ago.

Earlier this war, cops warned kennel spaces for dangerous dogs seized by police are already reaching capacity, with costs nearly tripling over the past year in comparison to six years previously.

Since February 2024, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate, meaning unregistered pets will be taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted.

As well as the XL bully, other banned types of dog under Section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 include the pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, dogo Argentino and fila Brasileiro.

Chief Constable Mark Hobrough, the NPCC's lead for dangerous dogs, said the ban was placing "a huge burden on policing".

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

A man sits on a step with a woman stood next to him.

Murder arrest after quadruple stabbing at London business leaves two dead and a third in a 'life-threatening' condition
Tommy Robinson at the scene at the station where a man was apparently attacked

Tommy Robinson flies out of UK as police investigate ‘assault’ at London railway station

Clinton and Cristen Brink were stabbed while out on a family hike.

Parents stabbed to death in front of daughters during family hike as cops launch manhunt for attacker
The suspect in the triple murder of two children and a woman in Northern Ireland has died in hospital.

Suspect in Northern Ireland shooting that killed mum and her two children dies in hospital

Kelyan Bokassa (left) with his mother

'To young people who carry knives, I beg you to stop': Heartbreaking statement of mum of boy, 14, stabbed to death
The quadruple stabbing happened at Long lane, Southwark

Two men, aged 58 and 27, dead and a third in 'life-threatening condition' after quadruple stabbing in London

More UK News

See more More UK News

Laurence Fox and his partner Elizabeth Barker arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice where he is challenging two High Court rulings after he was ordered to pay £180,000 damages to two people

Laurence Fox faces wait for court decision over libel appeal on 'paedophile' tweets

Buses carrying England players and staff make their way down the Mall during a Homecoming Victory Parade on the Mall, London

Pride of the nation: Fans line the streets to watch England's triumphant Lionesses celebrate Euro 2025 victory
Lanesend Primary School

Teachers 'left in tears' after 'overzealous' school 'bans students who take sick days' from end-of-year bouncy castle
Donald Trump Jr, US President Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Sarah Malone and Guy Kinnings at the opening of the Trump International Golf Links.

Trump opens new golf course in Scotland to mark last day of UK tour

Jolly Fisherman statue in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

'There's nothing jolly about killing fish': PETA calls for seaside town's much loved century-old mascot to be retired
Tommy Robinson at the scene at the station where a man was apparently attacked

Police investigate footage of Tommy Robinson at St Pancras station near 'unconscious man'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News