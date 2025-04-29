'Aggressive' XL bully dies after being tasered by police during arrest of 'men with machetes'

29 April 2025

Skye the XL Bully seen jumping up at officers during an arrest in Manchester. Picture: Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

An "aggressive" XL bully has died after being tasered by police on a street in Manchester during an arrest for "men with machetes".

Saif Khan, a music producer who goes by name Legendary Keyzz, shared a video of his "loyal" XL bully name Skye barking, jumping up and following officers while the arrests take place in Nutsford Vale Park.

In a caption for the video, Mr Khan said Skye was "tasered so many times" and "hit with batons".

Greater Manchester Police said the dog was "aggressive" - and several tactics were use "in an attempt to safely restrain the dog."

It is believed of the men released the dog "in an attempt to evade police", the force said.

They added two 16 year old males have been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

'Aggressive'

The full statement from Greater Manchester Police reads: "Shortly after 6pm last night (Friday 25 April) we were called to reports of men with machetes at Nutsford Vale Park.

"As officer’s arrived at the location, it’s believed that one of the men released a large dog, believed to be an XL Bully, in an attempt to evade police.

"The dog was aggressive, and several tactics were utilised in an attempt to safely restrain the dog.

"To mitigate the danger posed to the public and officers at the scene, the dog was tasered. Sadly, it has since passed away.

"As per standard procedure, we have referred this to our Professional Standards Directorate who are reviewing the incident."

The dog is seen leaping up and barking as a number of people are arrested
The dog is seen leaping up and barking as a number of people are arrested. Picture: Instagram
The dog was seen following and jumping up at officers in a social media video
The dog was seen following and jumping up at officers in a social media video. Picture: Instagram

The force added: "We have charged two 16 year old males, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

"They have been charged and remanded into custody to appear at Manchester Magistrates tomorrow (Monday 28 April).

"These charges relate to an incident which took place at Nutsford Vale Park on Friday 25 April."

In a later post, Saif Khan described GMP as "disgusting"
In a later post, Saif Khan described GMP as "disgusting". Picture: Instagram

