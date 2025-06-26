Yob who knocked woman out with chair during Ibiza poolside brawl revealed as pro footballer who scored at Wembley

Yob who knocked woman out with chair in Ibiza poolside brawl revealed as pro footballer who scored at Wembley. Picture: X

By Danielle de Wolfe

A yob who was captured on camera hurling a chair which knocked a woman unconscious in Ibiza has been unmasked as pro footballer.

Kian Harratt, who plays for Oldham FC, has been identified as the man who threw a chair during the poolside brawl on the popular party island after the footage went viral.

The incident, which took place at an Ibiza hotel, was captured on camera and uploaded to social media by bystanders who watched on in horror after the woman was struck with the furniture.

The 23-year-old League Two striker has now been unmasked as the hotel guest behind the attack, lashing out at the woman who was attempting to break up the poolside fight.

Oldham Athletic striker Kian Harratt (black shorts, circled) appears to throw a chair at a woman in a video recently shared to social media 🪑😳 pic.twitter.com/Z4ztYzA0N1 — The92Bible (@The92Bible) June 25, 2025

Footage of the incident, which took place at the Marco Polo Hotel in San Antonio, shows another person struck by an object hurled by the group, before he's seen to tumble into the swimming pool.

Brandon Watkins from Nuneaton described the incident in a social media post, telling friends on Facebook: "Five lads came to our hotel being nobs around the pool splashing people throwing balls at women and one lad says 'what are you looking at' so he approaches me and I drop him. "

"They then start throwing chairs because they couldn't fight and everyone knows how slippy it is round a pool so stopping chairs hitting us I slip in the pool and that's what went viral.

"If they let me get back out the pool or got in with me then they would have been slapped again but they didn't they got kicked out …."

London, UK. 01st June, 2025. Oldham Athletic forward Kian Harratt (26) scores a GOAL 3-2 and celebrates fans during the Oldham Athletic AFC v Southend United FC Vanarama National League Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Alamy

He added: "Everyone sat around the pool after was coming up to us shaking our hands and buying us drinks because the lads were b*******!"

Just weeks ago, the League Two footballer scored the winning goal for his club at Wembley, securing the side the National League play-off title.

The win secured the club promotion, returning to the Football League.

Last year Harratt was fined £1,000 by police whilst on loan to Fleetwood Town from Huddersfield Town, after he was caught poaching at a North Yorkshire farm.

Convicted in 2022, the footballer was fined £830, alongside £233 in costs.

LBC has contacted Oldham FC for comment.