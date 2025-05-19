More than 80% of young people not convinced plans to make it harder to buy knives will reduce crime, research finds

19 May 2025, 06:20

A selection of knives are displayed on the website of an online weapons retailer on January 27, 2025 in London, England.
A selection of knives are displayed on the website of an online weapons retailer on January 27, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

More than 80% of young people in the UK are not convinced plans to make it harder to buy knives will reduce crime, new research has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A survey of 1,030 people in the UK aged 16-24 found that 83% of respondents were concerned about the levels of youth violence in the country, while 46% said either they or someone they knew had been directly affected by the issue.

Some 83% of those questioned said that, despite legislation aimed at making purchasing knives more difficult, they believed young people would find alternative ways to buy them, while 72% said the law focused on the symptoms rather than the causes of knife crime.

The Government has announced a raft of measures to crack down on knife crime, including making retailers report bulk or suspicious sales to police, and increasing jail sentences to two years for selling weapons to children, or illegal blades such as zombie knives.

The research, which questioned a nationally representative sample of people and was conducted by the Kiyan Prince Foundation and Savanta, also found that 71% viewed knife crime as a societal issue, as well as a criminal one, while 66% believed too much emphasis is placed on the violence itself, rather than its root causes.

Read more: Israel to allow 'basic amount' of food into Gaza to prevent 'starvation crisis'

Read more: Former President Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive' form of prostate cancer as Trump shares message of support

To address knife crime, 76% of those questioned called for greater investment in local mental health services, sport and social clubs, while 77% wanted greater employment opportunities.

The release of the research coincides with the start of Knife Crime Awareness Week, and the 19th anniversary of the death of Kiyan Prince, a footballer for Queens Park Rangers' youth team.

Kiyan, 15, was fatally stabbed when he intervened in a fight outside his school.

Mourners gather at the funeral for murdered young QPR footballer Kiyan Prince at the 7th Day Adventist Church, Holloway Road, London.
Mourners gather at the funeral for murdered young QPR footballer Kiyan Prince at the 7th Day Adventist Church, Holloway Road, London. Picture: Alamy

His father, Mark Prince, the founder and chief executive of the Kiyan Prince Foundation, said: "It is clear that the current approach to reducing youth violence is not working.

"Young people in this country face unprecedented challenges and we are not giving them adequate support.

"Without a coherent public health approach to this issue, it will not improve."

A review commissioned by the Home Office, published in February, found the lowest price offered by online retailers for a machete of more than 10in was £7.13, with most ranging between £20 and £40.

The report also looked at the "grey market", where blades are bought in bulk and resold illegally on social media or face to face.

Under further measures announced by the Government, technology companies and individual executives will also face being collectively fined up to £70,000 each time a post relating to knife crime is not removed from their sites.

A ban on ninja swords will come into force by summer, meaning it will be illegal to possess, sell, make or import the weapon from August 1.

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Police at the scene in Irvine Beach in Ayrshire where the boy died

Boy, 16, dies after being stabbed at party on beach in Scotland

The victim was stabbed to death in Kingsbury Road, Kingsbury, north-west London

Murder probe after man, 26, stabbed to death in north-west London

Charlotte May Lee, 21, from London, is accused of bringing £1.15 million pounds worth of cannabis into Sri Lanka in vacuum-packed bags in her luggage.

British former air stewardess accused of smuggling million-pound 'cannabis stash' into Sri Lanka
Police are hunting a knifeman after five men were stabbed at a late-night party in southeast London

Five men who were stabbed at London music event arrested over 'violent disorder'

Starmer fire

Second man arrested in connection with arson attacks on houses and car linked to Keir Starmer
Migrants brought ashore at Dover after a small boat incident in the Channel (file image)

Iranian trio accused of spying in UK ‘arrived in country in lorries and on small boats’

More UK News

See more More UK News

The average asking price for a home coming on the market jumped by £2,335 or 0.6% month-on-month in May, Rightmove said.

Average price tag on a home reaches new record of nearly £380,000

The Oscar winner continues to campaign for the ownership of the Elgin Marbles to be returned to Greece from the British Museum.

'We'll keep pushing': George Clooney continues campaign for Elgin Marbles to return to Greece
Criminals could be made to fill potholes under plans being considered by the government

Criminals could fill potholes, clean bins and scrub graffiti under government plans

Student nurses 'can't afford' to live due to a lack of proper financial support, according to testimony heard at an official event

Nursing students 'sleeping in cars, using food banks and can't afford to live'

Floral tributes left near the scene of a fire at Bicester Motion in Oxfordshire, where two firefighters and a member of the public have died, and two firefighters were also seriously injured.

Tributes paid to 'hero' firefighters and man killed in former RAF base blaze

An estimated half a million people turned out in London to mark the 77th anniversary of the Nakba.

Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters march on Downing Street to mark Nakba anniversary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News