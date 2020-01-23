Global Awards 2020: First artists playing live announced

The Stereophonics are among the artists appearing at the awards show. Picture: Global

The Stereophonics and Aled Jones & Russell Watson are among the huge artists who will be performing at the Global Awards with Very.co.uk.

You’ve been voting for who will pick up the prestigious trophies at this year's awards ceremony in London on 5th March at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.



Tickets for the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk go on sale on Friday January 31, with pre-sale tickets available on Thursday January 30 if you register here or visit the Global Player app on January 30.

Now we can reveal some of the huge names performing on that huge night.

Welsh rockers the Stereophonics, who have been nominated for Best Group, Best Indie and Best British Act, will be performing.

And two of the nominees for the Best Classical Act, Aled Jones and Russell Watson, will be performing together.

Camila Cabello and Aitch are also playing at the ceremony.

Tickets will be available soon to the Global Awards. Picture: Global

It promises to be a fantastic night of live music, and you can help decide if they’ll be celebrating on the night - just open the Global Player app to have your say.

