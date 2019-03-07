An Overwhelmed Steve Allen Honoured At The Global Awards 2019

LBC’s Steve Allen was honoured at The Global Awards 2019 on Thursday night.

The early breakfast host was picked by the public as their winner of The LBC Award.

It was presented to him by LBC's Nick Ferrari and Classic FM's Moira Stewart.

Steve Allen wins the LBC award at The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk
Steve Allen wins the LBC award at The Global Award. Picture: PA IMAGES

This year marks Steve's 40th year on-air at LBC.

Speaking on stage at the star-studded event at London’s Eventim Apollo, he said: “I never thought 40 years ago I’d still be working on the same station!”

“I love every day, I love everything about it - and at the end of the month they give you money!”

Steve Allen with Nick Ferrari and Moira Stuart after winning the LBC award
Steve Allen with Nick Ferrari and Moira Stuart after winning the LBC award. Picture: PA IMAGES

Becoming emotional he added: “You have no idea what this means.

“I genuinely cry quite easy, so I’m going to try not tonight and just say thank you!”

