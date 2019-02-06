Global Awards 2019: Nominations Announced - Vote On The Winners

The Global Awards 2019. Picture: Global

The nominations have just been released for The Global Awards with Very.co.uk - and now you can vote on the winners.

Lady Gaga, Little Mix and Ariana Grande are among the artists to get multiple nominations in the awards - and all are up for the Best Song Award.

Five of the categories, including Best Song and Best Group will be picked by a public vote.

The LBC Award is given to the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2018. You've nominated your favourites - you'll find out who the judges choose at the awards ceremony.

See the full shortlist of nominees below.

You could be there on the big day. Tickets are still on sale for the glittering ceremony, which will feature some of the world’s greatest artists including the world’s biggest girl band Little Mix, the inimitable superstar pianist Lang Lang, and two of the most successful British acts of recent years - Blossoms and Anne-Marie. And we've just added two new huge names to the line-up - Mark Ronson and Mabel.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2019 WITH VERY.CO.UK

SHORTLIST NOMINEES

Best Song with Metro (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer - Youngblood

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Little Mix - Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Best Group (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer

Arctic Monkeys

Little Mix

Maroon 5

Take That

Best Male

Calvin Harris

Liam Payne

Mark Ronson

Olly Murs

Post Malone

Best Female

Anne-Marie

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Halsey

Jess Glynne

Best British Artist or Group

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

Jess Glynne

Little Mix

Rudimental

The LBC Award

This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2018.

Rising Star Award (public vote)

Ava Max

Ella Mai

Halsey

Keala Settle

Rak-Su

Best Classical Artist

Bryn Terfel

Jess Gillam

Lang Lang

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Most Played Song

This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2017 – December 11th 2018. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk.

Mass Appeal Award

Jess Glynne

Lady Gaga

Olly Murs

Sam Smith

Take That

Social Media Superstar (public vote)

Cardi B

Colleen Ballinger

Halsey

Joe Sugg

Zara Larsson

Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime (public vote)

Drake

Ella Mai

Khalid

Travis Scott

Tyga

Best Indie

Arctic Monkeys

Blossoms

Florence + the Machine

Jade Bird

Stereophonics

Best Pop

5 Seconds Of Summer

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

Liam Payne

Little Mix

