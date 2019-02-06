Global Awards 2019: Nominations Announced - Vote On The Winners

The nominations have just been released for The Global Awards with Very.co.uk - and now you can vote on the winners.

Lady Gaga, Little Mix and Ariana Grande are among the artists to get multiple nominations in the awards - and all are up for the Best Song Award.

Five of the categories, including Best Song and Best Group will be picked by a public vote.

The LBC Award is given to the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2018. You've nominated your favourites - you'll find out who the judges choose at the awards ceremony.

See the full shortlist of nominees below.

You could be there on the big day. Tickets are still on sale for the glittering ceremony, which will feature some of the world’s greatest artists including the world’s biggest girl band Little Mix, the inimitable superstar pianist Lang Lang, and two of the most successful British acts of recent years - Blossoms and Anne-Marie. And we've just added two new huge names to the line-up - Mark Ronson and Mabel.

THE GLOBAL AWARDS 2019 WITH VERY.CO.UK

SHORTLIST NOMINEES

Best Song with Metro (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer - Youngblood
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Little Mix - Woman Like Me ft Nicki Minaj
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Best Group (public vote)

5 Seconds Of Summer
Arctic Monkeys
Little Mix
Maroon 5
Take That

Best Male

Calvin Harris
Liam Payne
Mark Ronson
Olly Murs
Post Malone

Best Female

Anne-Marie
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Halsey
Jess Glynne

Best British Artist or Group

Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
Jess Glynne
Little Mix
Rudimental

The LBC Award 

This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2018. 

Rising Star Award (public vote)

Ava Max
Ella Mai
Halsey
Keala Settle
Rak-Su

Best Classical Artist

Bryn Terfel
Jess Gillam
Lang Lang
Nicola Benedetti
Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Most Played Song

This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2017 – December 11th 2018. The winner will be revealed on the night of The Global Awards 2019 with Very.co.uk.

Mass Appeal Award

Jess Glynne
Lady Gaga
Olly Murs
Sam Smith
Take That

Social Media Superstar (public vote)

Cardi B
Colleen Ballinger
Halsey
Joe Sugg
Zara Larsson

Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime (public vote)

Drake
Ella Mai
Khalid
Travis Scott
Tyga

Best Indie

Arctic Monkeys
Blossoms
Florence + the Machine
Jade Bird
Stereophonics

Best Pop

5 Seconds Of Summer
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
Liam Payne
Little Mix

