This Inspirational Teenager Was A Very Worthy Winner At The Global Awards

A 19-year-old who beat cancer to conquer three of Britain’s biggest mountains has scooped the first ever Very Award at this year’s The Global Awards.

At the age of five, Joshua Hill was diagnosed with Leukaemia.

Despite that, he went on to achieve his GCSEs, A-Levels and now he’s studying Fitness and Health at college.

Fourteen years on from his diagnosis, he climbed three of Britain’s biggest mountains to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise.

Joshua picked up the Very Award. Picture: Global

And now, his efforts have been recognised at The Global Awards 2019 with the first-ever Very Award.

It celebrates someone who’s overcome a personal challenge - and Joshua was definitely a very worthy winner.

He was surprised out of the audience at London’s Eventim Apollo by Smooth Radio’s Kate Garraway.