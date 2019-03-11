Steve Allen Interviews Himself For The Global Awards

This is the lovely video of Steve Allen interviewing himself to celebrate his win at The Global Awards.

After 40 years on-air, Steve Allen won The LBC Award and with a montage of footage from some of his interviews, the legendary presenter interviewed himself about his time at the station.

The LBC presenter received a standing ovation as he was given The LBC Award at the star-studded ceremony at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

Speaking backstage shortly after collecting his trophy, the early morning presenter said: “I’m very tearful!

“I never thought I’d be doing it 40 years later, and I love every minute of it!”