Steve Allen Has To Phone A Friend After Winning At The Global Awards

This is the hilarious moment Steve Allen gave one of his friends a call after winning at The Global Awards 2019.

The early morning presenter was left in tears after listeners picked him to win The LBC Award after 40 years of service on-air.

Speaking backstage shortly after collecting his trophy, he said: “I’m very tearful!

“I never thought I’d be doing it 40 years later, and I love every minute of it!”

Steve Allen had to make the call while being interviewed backstage at The Global Awards. Picture: Global

And as with all of the winners at The Global Awards, Steve had to phone a random person on his contact list and break the news.

With a little help from Global’s Showbiz Editor, Charlie Girling, Steve made the call.

Watch what happened next above.