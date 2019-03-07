Steve Allen Has To Phone A Friend After Winning At The Global Awards

7 March 2019, 22:09 | Updated: 7 March 2019, 22:38

This is the hilarious moment Steve Allen gave one of his friends a call after winning at The Global Awards 2019.

The Global Awards 2019: Relive the night here

The early morning presenter was left in tears after listeners picked him to win The LBC Award after 40 years of service on-air.

Speaking backstage shortly after collecting his trophy, he said: “I’m very tearful!

“I never thought I’d be doing it 40 years later, and I love every minute of it!”

Steve Allen had to make the call while being interviewed backstage at The Global Awards. Picture: Global

And as with all of the winners at The Global Awards, Steve had to phone a random person on his contact list and break the news.

With a little help from Global’s Showbiz Editor, Charlie Girling, Steve made the call.

Watch what happened next above.

